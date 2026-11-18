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After thrilling audiences with five-time Tony Award winning play, The Lehman Trilogy, that made banking concepts like lending guidelines and interest rates appear fascinating, Italian playwright Stefano Massini brings us his new fast-paced dark comedy about the rise of Donald Trump. The post-midterms timed staging of the play's UK premier at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio (with Trump now decidedly out of favour) couldn't be better.

Oscar Batterham and Elliot Cowan

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

Elliot Cowan's tremendous as Trump, perfectly capturing his pouting, gurning and eyebrow-raising facial expressions; awkward dance moves and increasingly terrifying bullying stances. Cowan's unrelenting energy levels are off the scale, reflecting the dizzying 1980s and 90s when Trump accrues a great deal of wealth from real estate deals, casinos and golf courses.

Elliot Cowan as Donald Trump

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

This is storytelling at its best, as we follow Trump's trajectory from his childhood home in the borough of Queen's (where his father's Germanic origins are kept quiet), to being chucked out of school and move to a military academy, through to ventures in Cincinnati and then New York. Although Cowan's the star turn, his colleagues Jo Herbert and Oscar Batterham excel too by playing all the other parts in this tight three-hander admirably adapted and directed by Sean Foley.

Foley gets the best out of Herbert and Batterham morphing from one character to another in a matter of seconds. Herbert 's roles include the Trump family housekeeper, Trump's mother, stooped chain-smoking teacher Mrs Kowalski, a fierce military academy employee, Trump's first wife Ivana and an OTT buxom McDonald's waitress. Meanwhile, Batterham shapeshifts from neighbour to angry principal, gum-chewing baseball coach, chauffeur Norman and unsettling lawyer Roy Cohn (who mentored Trump, teaching him attack is the only form of defence).

Jo Herbert, Elliot Cowan and Oscar Batterham

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

Accolades go to set and costume designer Alice Power, with an aesthetic that could have come from a Wes Anderson film. And hats off to wardrobe manager Ruth Norwood and wigs manager Jobina Hardy (with help from her assistant Katie Wilson) for impossibly quick and on-the-mark costume changes.

Jo Herbert and Elliot Cowan

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

You won't see a slicker multi-media production this year, with Akhila Krishnan's video design projecting photos changing at the flick of a Smartphone in frames on the Trump family home wall, New York towers, helicopter pad with blowing windsock and numerous TV screens (The Box) filled with Trump's image. "I will be on the air always. I will be the show," he screams.

There's terrific coordination between Krishnan's video design, Beth Duke's sound, Mark Henderson's lighting and the actors. For instance, when Trump waves a hand to halt music or applause, it stops instantly. Sound effects, like the carriage of the typewriter returning while the school principal dictates a missive to Trump's parents, adds to the humour of the piece, as well as placing us in a particular period.

Jo Herbert and Elliot Cowan

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

There's also a rhythmic repetition in dialogue and themes in the course of the adaptation. Gold features heavily throughout: Trump's Golden Boy reputation as baseball team captain, his solid gold watch, gold-drenched Trump Tower, Golden Girl Ivana and gold-handled umbrella. There also numerous mentions of Washington, Custer and Muhammad Ali, and witty instances of Trump being corrected when he can't say the word doppelgänger.

Donald is a hugely entertaining evening that leaves you wanting more. Despite the hilarity in observing Trump's absurd rise to the top, there's a darker layer that makes you question Trump's use of media (the whole set's essentially a TV set, thus The Box), his feelings of entitlement and what that has meant for America – and the rest of the world.

Donald runs at Theatre Royal Bath's Ustinov Studio until 5 December

Photo Credits: Manuel Harlan

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