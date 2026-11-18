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Arthur Miller defined post war American theatre by dragging Greek tragedy, kicking and screaming, down from the level of kings and nobles to the common man. But Eugene O’Neill did it first.

A loose reworking of Phaedra by way of Freud, O’Neill’s rarely performed 1924 play follows Eben (a brooding, pensive Zackary Momoh), son of cantankerous farmer Ephraim, and his illicit bond with his father’s young new wife, a former prostitute, Abbie. Both covet the rural family farm, he as his birthright, she as a means of survival. But their vinegary antagonism sweetens into destructive desire and an illicit affair. Cuckolded Ephraim thinks their child is his and the three-way territorial conflict over property and people hurtles towards a harrowing denouement.

Squint and you can see the inspiration from Greek tragedy lingering beneath the first act. By the second act the inheritance is bleeding off the stage in an expressionistic gush of blood and bile courtesy of Ebenezer Bamgboye’s directional flare. Bursts of frantic choreography accentuate the emotional beats, all clenched desire slipping out of the lovers’ grip.

The cynic in me would argue that expressionistic lenses have become formulaic, similar stylistic flourishes pepper Rebecca Frecknall’s recent slew of Tennessee Williams revivals (unhelpfully also staged intimately at the Almeida). But if it ain’t broke I guess. It still injects O’Neill’s tightly wound poetry with a dizzying synthesis of hot-blooded intensity and balletic grace. Behind them designer Basia Bińkowska’s black mirror dangles above the barren set catching fragments of heavy gazes pumping with lust.

The cast savour each syllable through thick Steinbeckian drawls under Jack Knowles sweaty lighting design. Add a live trumpeter to add flecks of heat to the game of cat and mouse and you’ll want a shower after. Antony Byrne’s Hogarthian Ephraim is cheery and lecherous, vicious cruelty palpable beneath the surface, and bursting through in violent outbursts. Kelly Gough’s Abbie is utterly feline, prowling on all fours sniffing out her opposition, hands wringing, long fingers jittering, claws ready to shoot out to draw blood.

But Bamgboye is in danger of oversaturating. Wandering ghosts of Eben’s mother lurk between scenes which rarely stand still, and the staging grows stuffy as the force of the drama is occasionally crowded out by business. Choreographed movement needs to be contained for it to retain its power. But surely this is a minor quibble. This revival lives and breathes through the temperature of its performances, with Gough’s Abbie and Momoh’s Eben ensuring the farm’s suffocating heat feels palpable.

Desire Under the Elms plays at the Almeida until 23 December

Photo credit: Marc Brenner

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