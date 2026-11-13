Review: CRANFORD, Orange Tree Theatre

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Adapting a sprawling Victorian novel for the stage, and making it marketable during the festive period, is always a tall order. Shaun McKenna and Lin Coghlan’s adaptation of The Forsyte Saga last year might have been praised for its storytelling ambition, but any meat in their version of Cranford – Elizabeth Gaskell’s celebrated 1853 portrait of Cheshire small town life, famously adapted by the BBC in 2007 – gets lost in the weeds of Christmassy sentimentality.

Anchoring this production is Tamsin Greig – in that particular mode of social bewilderment she embodies so well – as the fiftysomething Matty Jenkyns, a ball of grief after a lifetime of self-sacrifice. She’s supported by a host of accomplished comic actresses, portraying a rural community of older women living independently, unmarried, widowed or estranged from their husbands. Phoebe Pryce rounds out the cast as Eliza, a visitor from the cosmopolitan metropolis of Manchester, who tries to be an objective narrator (in the manner of Mary Smith from the novel) but clearly carries some heavy baggage of her own.

Yet all these strong performances cannot address what should be the central question here: what does it mean for these women to live without men? Gaskell’s novel celebrated solidarity between women, but also illuminated how class tensions and industrialisation affected even this most isolated community. A matriarchal utopia Cranford was not.

This production touches lightly on those themes, but more often than not pads its 2.5-hour runtime by treating these women as figures of fun. Many of them have not much more to do than crowdpleasing one-liners about writing to MPs, and theatrical gasps of horror after hearing a whiff of vulgarity. Eliza’s early, reductive assessment that these women’s lives revolve around “gossip and prejudice” largely proves, in this production, to be true. At its worst, this approach to Cranford plays the women’s paranoia about strangers and casual xenophobia for laughs.

The dramatic stakes do become higher in the second act, with a notable change to the novel’s plot that goes some way in depicting women’s lives, specifically their reproductive experiences, with realism. Josh Roche’s direction felt stuffy in the first act but finds its feet in the second, experimenting with non-linear narrative and elegantly balancing the competing social dynamics in the village.

When this show is brave enough to explore its characters, especially Matty, more deeply, the writers have much to say about grief and trauma and their effects down the decades. But in the light of so much mockery of older women and their priorities, this tonal shift is hard to manage. And some of the novel’s darkest touchpoints – Matty’s brother facing homophobic violence in his childhood, and the looming spectre of colonialism – remain mere footnotes on stage.

Given the time of year, McKenna and Coghlan are sure to round off with a seasonal message promoting charity and generosity, that unites the women and offers redemption to several characters at once. But with only lip service paid to the broader social context in which these women lived, much of what could be interesting here dances tantalisingly beneath the surface.

Cranford plays at the Orange Tree Theatre until 16 January

Photo credits: Marc Brenner

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