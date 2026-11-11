Review: CLOUD 9, National Theatre

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A country’s history is rarely quite as flattering as its preferred version of events. One of the responsibilities of a national theatre is to revisit those stories, question their telling and expose what has been conveniently left out. Caryl Churchill’s Cloud 9 feels entirely at home on our National Theatre stage.

First performed in 1979, Churchill’s play follows a British colonial family in Victorian Africa, before rejoining its members a century later in London, where changing relationships, identities and social conventions reveal just how much, and how little, the world has moved on. Through their lives, the play examines the legacies of imperialism, repression and abuse. Characters reappear in different bodies and circumstances, navigating shifting ideas of gender, sexuality, race and freedom. A century passes, but the distance between the worlds is perhaps not quite as great as we might hope.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Dominic Cooke’s revival understands the importance of the play’s theatrical contrasts. Its first half is unapologetically camp, deliberately ridiculous and British in its pomp. It is tempting to laugh at the audacity of it all, and quite right that we should. Yet the comedy is doing something more pointed than simply mocking the Victorians as it exposes the ridiculousness of a society that considers its own prejudices entirely reasonable.

The second half takes a noticeably more grounded approach and these characters suddenly feel much more recognisable to us. What is particularly interesting is how much of the first half remains present in the second. The question becomes less about whether we have progressed and more about what we have managed to carry forward, consciously or otherwise.

Miriam Buether’s set design reinforces this exceptionally. The second half inhabits the collapsed remains of the first half’s set, a physical destruction of the world we have just witnessed. Yet the characters continue to live, love, have sex and argue within it. It is an effective visual metaphor for the persistence of history: the structures that once governed us may have fallen, but their remnants are part of the landscape.

Shereen Ibrahim’s vocal coaching is another quietly impressive aspect of the production. Poor accent or voice work can quickly become distracting, while good work often goes unnoticed. Here, however, each character has a distinct vocal presence that becomes an instantly recognisable part of their characterisation. Stuart Thompson’s pronunciation of “piano” in the first act, for example, is a small but particularly effective detail.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Cooke’s direction is assured in navigating the play’s theatrical shifts. The transitions between scenes in the first half feel deliberately traditional and staggering, before becoming considerably more fluid. The decision to bring audience members onto the stage is harder to account for. There is an argument that their presence introduces a contemporary element into the same physical space as the remnants of the past, but it is a difficult device to justify beyond its novelty and risks feeling like a gimmick. The production just about gets away with it. Their presence also coincides with a slight loss of precision in the second half where the piece’s otherwise impressive tightness begins to waver. Perhaps this messier energy is intentional, but in a production so assuredly paced elsewhere, these imperfections become rather glaring - although only for brief moments.

The cast are strong throughout, with Stuart Thompson particularly exciting to watch. Having first watched him in A Taste of Honey, and later in Spring Awakening, he continues to establish himself as one of the most exciting stage actors working in London.

There is a distinction between theatre that provokes thought and theatre that simply provokes a reaction, and I am increasingly unconvinced that London’s programming always makes that distinction. In recent seasons, we have seen productions afforded considerable platform on the strength of their capacity to shock, the notoriety of their creators or the controversy surrounding their subject matter.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Churchill is a reminder of what genuine provocation looks like. Cloud 9 is outrageous, uncomfortable and often confronting but never simply for the sake of it. Perhaps the most interesting question the play raises is one of ownership. At what point do we take responsibility for a narrative that was handed to us and how might the generations that follow look back on us?

So, for an audience in the Lyttelton theatre today, what would a third act look like? Perhaps future generations will be less interested in the prejudices we have overcome than the atrocities we have witnessed, the suffering we have accommodated and the political inaction we have excused. What will they make of our response to the devastation in the Middle East? Churchill has already turned her attention to these questions in her other work. It would be fascinating to see what she might make of a third act to Cloud 9.

Moving from 1879 to 1979, and watching from 2026, parts of the second act feel distant. Cloud 9 is a remarkable piece of writing, and Cooke’s production gives it the space to ask questions that extend well beyond its original setting. Its most uncomfortable observation becomes how easily the certainties of one generation become the blindspots of the next.

Cloud 9 runs until 13 January 2027 at The National Theatre

Photo Credits: Johan Persson

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