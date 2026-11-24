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Relationships can be hard work. Distance becomes emotional warfare, and partners become opponents.. Attention turns it into a twisted game. Co-created by Jules Head and Georgia Bruce, it’s a striking exegesis of queer love. After making a splash at the Dublin Fringe Awards, the production transfers to the Bush with Bláithín Mac Gabhann and Norah Lopez Holden entering a heartbreaking trade-off.

Head and Bruce write an intimate script that lives in the unsaid. The writing is built on ideas rather than imagery, deploying silence and interrupting sentences in natural, strikingly realistic dialogue. What fuels the project is its malleable structure: after a quick set-up, the pair are free to choose which parts to enact.

Norah Holden and Bláithín Mac Gabhann in Attention

The sound and lighting designers (Martha Knight and Suzie Cummins respectively) explain the rules: the plot can only unfold once both actors are inside the chalk circle that’s been drawn in the middle. The action stops when either step out. This establishes a deliciously unstable balance that causes a violent emotional whiplash. One of them may run to the walls that back their in-the-round stage at any moment to tap out and switch scenes.

The piece toys with form gently but assuredly. We move across the timeline unexpectedly, going from the bumbling cuteness of early romance to the more difficult discussions about falling in love. One of the unavoidable repercussions of giving this kind of agency to the performers is that the audience never gets the full picture. Another is that, as not all scenarios are equal, the risk of having overlong sections of teasing chitchat that don’t say much is quite high.

Bláithín Mac Gabhann and Norah Holden in Attention

The duo waffle on, at times, in rather adorable sequences: it’s endearing, but it also stunts the pace of the already limited running time (the play can clock in anywhere between 55 and 75 minutes). There’s something profound, however, in watching a show whose ending isn’t predetermined by the playwrights. The characters, A and B, are suspended in a bubble where nothing else exists – nor matters – besides their relationship.

The flashes of their shared history build into a haze that only clears up with the more sombre returns to reality. This tonal shift is carried out exquisitely by Knight and Cummins, who alter their individual audiovisual elements appropriately. Attention succeeds in distancing itself from being a mere exercise in style. Its experimentalism might not be aggressively disruptive, but appealing and delicate in nature, so the focus remains on the story.

Norah Holden and Bláithín Mac Gabhann in Attention

Can love conquer all? What happens when the slight differences between two people become insurmountable chasms? What are the implications of monogamy and the limits of loyalty? Can the love we have for someone be enough to make us stay? Attention doesn’t answer any of these questions, but you may find yourself trying to excavate A and B’s narrative to try for yourself.

Read our guest post from co-creators of the show, Georgia Bruce and Jules Head, here.

Attention runs at the Bush Theatre until 23 December

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 10% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 12% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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