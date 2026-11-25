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Triple-threat actor/dancer/writer Mohit Mathur's Are You Even Indian, is a gorgeous mix of theatre and dance, exploring whether a British-born Indian woman and Indian-born man can solve clashes over what it means to be Indian. Currently running at the Riverside Studios, this funny and poignant piece written by an engaging Mathur (it's his second as a playwright – the first is one-man play Dial 1 For UK) is a must-see production that will make you laugh and make you question the reality of existing in a liminal space between England and India.

Mohit Mathur and Sharan Phull

Photo credit: Larissa Pinkham

Also known for Life of Pi and Beyond Bollywood, Mathur's certainly one to watch. Here, he teams up with talented dancer/actress Sharan Phull (Shadowlands, The Secret Garden) and the two make a very believable double act.

Mohit Mathur and Sharan Phull

Photo credit: Larissa Pinkham

Under the assured direction of Leigh Toney, we follow the unnamed couple who meet at an Indian speed-dating event ("no aunties watching"). We hear hilarious snatches of conversation ("So, you live with your mum?"), discovering he's from Delhi, and she was born in Sheffield and now home is Southall. He works in IT and says he's always felt more English than Indian. He points out he's a respected engineer, has a Tesco Clubcard and is only two stamps away from a free coffee. And "I like beef."

Set and Costume Designer Rachana Jadhav offers a fabulous patchwork of British and Indian images and fabrics on the back wall, along with British jeans and T-shirts contrasting with vivid Indian garments. Lighting by Joe Price, and a spirited Indian music mix and sound effects by Tate Hingorani-Short contribute greatly to the changing atmosphere from the couple's domestic space to a big Indian wedding and outdoor picnic.

Sharan Phull and Mohit Mathur

Photo credit: Larissa Pinkham

There's a wonderful motif of a red piece of silk running through the show, becoming various things like a sari, picnic cloth, towel, newborn baby, and a physical and metaphoric bond that holds the couple together – and tears them apart. After each major scene (when the couple fall in love, when they wed, when they argue, when they have a child), we see emotions emphasised by beautifully expressive dance sequences choreographed by Mathur. And boy, can Mathur and Phull really dance. I was hugely wowed by a romantic and balletic dance, as well as a terrifically entertaining Bollywood-style wedding celebration.

Mohit Mahur and Sharan Phull

Photo credit: Larissa Pinkham

Expertly mimed scenes are portrayed along the lines of film montages you'd find in a romantic comedy: early dates that include eating ice cream, going on a ride and running together; and repetition of their daily lives (yoga, toothbrushing, making tea, praying). A lot is conveyed via actions, whether carried out in joy or anger. The couple sleeps cuddled up close versus back-to-back and tussling over blankets, for instance.

Overall, Are You Even Indian? is light-hearted. The man tries to understand English humour and doesn't quite get why Goodness Gracious Me is funny. "They're taking the piss out of the British and Indians at the same time," she explains. I also love the scene where the man is quizzed on his knowledge of Britain before taking his citizenship test. He answers ludicrous questions, like how high's the London Eye and how many members are there in the Welsh Assembly? The answers are obviously 135 metres and 60, respectively. "How many official languages are there in India?" he throws back at her.

Sharan Phull and Mohit Mathur

Photo credit: Larissa Pinkham

Layered beneath the joking as the relationship deepens are some meaty themes about identity. How do you decide which country is "home" and what language(s) your child should speak? How do you really belong somewhere and who gets to decide what makes someone Indian? Is it to do with the spiciness of your food, whether you oil your hair or whether you know how to tie a sari? Pleasingly, there is hope at the end of this clever and enjoyable play, with the man declaring: "Home is different now – it is us."

Are You Even Indian? runs at Riverside Studios until 29 November.

Click here to read a BroadwayWorld interview with Mohit Mahur /westend/article/Interview-I-Can-Only-Write-From-My-Experiences-Mohit-Mathur-on-ARE-YOU-EVEN-INDIAN-At-Riverside-Studios-20261029

Photo credits: Larissa Pinkham

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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