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After cutting their teeth on historical and literary walkthroughs across France, Cités Immersives reached the crossroads every ambitious producer meets sooner or later: go big or go home. With Alice Immersive Wonderland, they went big. Really big. Spreading across 26,000 square feet of a Canada Water warehouse, more than double the footprint of anything they have built before.

The ambition is beyond doubt. Whether the storytelling can fill a room that size is another matter. For the most part, it does.

Lewis Carroll’s famous text is no newcomer to immersive theatre. Les Enfants Terribles’ Olivier-nominated Alice’s Adventures Underground took over the damp tunnels beneath Waterloo Station in 2015, and returned in 2017. It split its audiences into groups and sent them down one of four routes through more than 20 rooms. It had secret doors, circus acrobatics and puppetry, and a menagerie close enough to touch.

Photo credit: Cités Immersives

This show goes the other way. You roam freely, there are almost no actors, and the menagerie lives on video screens. It is a museum-style walkthrough built from tactile sets, modern art installations and personal headsets that pipe narration into your ears. The historical, political and social background of Carroll’s world is folded into the Caterpillar’s Den, the Mad Tea Party and the rest, and it all ends in a 360-degree projection finale in the Hall of Dreams.

The lack of cast is something of a sore point. The marketing promised live actors but, apart from someone playing Alice’s tutor in the first room, the show has none to speak of, and no guides either. In some ways it is better for it: you can spend more or less than the suggested ten minutes in each room, skip an area, double back, or find a corner and stare at the hallucinogenic visuals. The company recommends setting aside two hours to get from one end to the other. At a steady pace, and even allowing for the many, many photos you’ll take that will never be looked at again, you can see everything in about 90 minutes.

Photo credit: Cités Immersives

My own suggestion is to take your time.In the unlikely event that this show troubles the Oliviers (a ceremony that treats immersive work as a many-times-removed cousin of Shaftesbury Avenue fare), it will be thanks to a design that keeps on surprising. Carroll’s book has been interpreted by musicians, writers, playwrights and every other kind of artist for around 160 years, so it is something of a feat that this feels fresh. Every room is tackled with a maximalist flair that would not look out of place at Tate Modern. Knee-high posters suggest activities for children, the stylised carnival games are genuinely fun, and you never feel rushed or hemmed in. And while museums usually frown on their punters getting their grubby mitts on the exhibits, here everything but the human staff is for touching, holding and stroking (no judgement).

Punchdrunk’s Viola’s Room showed that actors are optional as long as something else does the theatrical heavy lifting. Here that job falls chiefly to Ariane Renauld’s writing, which is far above average for this kind of exhibition. Rival attractions are usually content to regurgitate textbook history and invent cute characters to bond with. Renauld, advised by a committee that includes Oxford’s Professor Robert Douglas-Fairhurst (whose Costa-shortlisted The Story of Alice is the go-to book on Carroll and his muse), finds ways to entertain and inform the whole family. She gives the book’s stock elements new life and lifts the lid on Carroll’s world.

A particular treat is the “Curiosity Keys” videos hosted by comedian Paul Taylor. They come in threes, dotted around the rooms, and each lasts only a few minutes. Children will love their cheeky, madcap tone, while adults get academic insight into the characters and enough trivia for a dozen pub quizzes. Topics include “London time”, the book’s bourgeois influences and how an Oxford maths lecturer named Charles Lutwidge Dodgson became one of the world’s most famous authors.

Photo credit: Cités Immersives

Instead of retelling the story straight, Renauld breaks it up. The key encounters with the Caterpillar, the Mad Hatter and the White Rabbit play out in pre-recorded videos, and these conversations, like much else here, work on several levels. The absurd comedy is present and correct as a bewildered Alice comes face to face with a disembodied cat, a frantic rabbit and an unhinged queen. Underneath, though, are grown-up ideas about identity, logic and mortality.

The show sticks the landing. The Hall of Dreams is a 20-minute closing chapter in an enclosed room, where 360-degree animation grows steadily more deranged over four segments. It amounts to no-holds-barred transmogrification at scale, and it is what truly earns the show its “immersive” label. Afterwards comes the mandatory gift shop and a themed tea room selling Wonderland treats (white rabbit, red rose and mushroom-shaped cakes among them), all at extra cost unless you hold a VIP ticket. Even in Wonderland, the Hatter’s tea is not free.

A lot of thought has gone into every one of these rooms, and it shows. Cités Immersives went big and left home to do it. On this evidence, they would be mad to go back.

Alice Immersive Wonderland continues at Dock X, Canada Water until 21 March 2027.

Photo credit: Cités Immersives

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