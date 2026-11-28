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“I’m stopping the whole weekend - I’ll take a spare pair of Bills”. In Liverpool, and I suspect elsewhere too, everyone would understand that sentence, despite its inspiration being long gone and its source now 50 years past. I'd contend that it’s rather more prestigious to be embedded in the language of Shakespeare (who would have enjoyed it) than merely a meme.



Tim Connery’s hour long play takes us back to the man himself, Bill Grundy, 60s and 70s TV personality and a hardnosed interviewer on the kind of programmes that mixed the popular with the serious - like an old school redtop newspaper.



We first meet him sliding far down the greasy pole during the early years of daytime TV, doing cheap fillers, talking to camera about a castle in the background. He’s bitter at his fall from grace, lambasts his trendy, young producer and is in the merciless grip of alcoholism. Cue the ‘old man shouting at clouds’ meme.

It’s a framing device that keeps reappearing and it does sometimes get in the way despite Tom Thornhill’s producer giving us brief respite from Grundy’s tirades - yes, he’s mad as hell and not going to take it any more! (Howard Beale was also a 1976 TV presenter!)

The substance of the show lies in the account of the fateful day in 1976 when Freddie Mercury phones in sick and Queen were replaced on Thames TVs early evening magazine programme by The Sex Pistols, Malcolm McLaren’s up and coming, and scandalously rude, punk band. With plenty of green room refreshment taken by pretty much everyone on camera, an intergenerational clash was inevitable, but nobody suspected its seismic impact, not just on pop music and television, but British culture, indeed world culture all stemming from that fateful day. The whole thing lasted less time than the subsequently banned single, “Anarchy in the UK”, but life was never the same again, especially for Grundy.

Alex Dee is very good indeed as the fish out of water (incredibly, Grundy was only 43 at the time - the same age as Josh Widdecombe now) and captures his middle aged disdain for life, as alcohol comes to fill his every thought. There’s the arrogance too in expecting his guests to conform to his world rather than fulfil his proper role in exploring theirs.



But there’s also enough of what made Grundy the star he was - the erudition, the professional delivery, the understanding of his audience, the performance summing to an old school, collar and tie charisma that was at least ten years into its demolition before Johnny Rotten administered the last rites.

The Pistols and Siouxsie Sioux and co (the girls in the entourage, whose brief address from Grundy feels far more offensive these days than the swears, but was barely noticed back then) are only heard, the nasal whine of the voices and schoolboyish giggles audible but not seen in the house. That’s a bit unfair to Grundy, because his point that they were essentially a manufactured boy band is rather more clear when you see them, even if Rotten’s thousand yard stare and side of the mouth delivery could never be faked.



Two legacies emerge from this seminal moment in our national life, neither of which are explored, as the play is too short. The first is the kickstarting of a cultural movement that had begun with The Beatles but was catapulted forward by the tidal wave of outrage the infamous interview provoked. An inspiration to working class bands everywhere, a fashion language that is still visible today in that most ephemeral of businesses and a hinge point in media that leads to TikTokers at Downing Street in 2026. It all happens anyway, but not so quickly and not in that chaotic way.



Secondly, we all know now that there were TV people committing far more heinous acts than saying, "Go on, you've got another five seconds, say something outrageous" to some boozed up yobo advertising a King's Road boutique. Grundy was instantly suspended and sacked two weeks later, albeit he did get a few miserable bookings in faraway corners in his declining years. Meanwhile, the real villains and their enablers grinned and gurned at us on primetime every week for decades with impunity.

Never mind the bollocks you say? Well, we never-minded it for far too long...

After Today at the Hope Theatre until 5 December

Photo images: Stage D'Or







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