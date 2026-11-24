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Ten winters, ten Scrooges, five Tonys and nearly a million audience members later, the Old Vic's A Christmas Carol is about to outlast the man who made it. This tenth outing is Matthew Warchus's last as the theatre's artistic director, and with nobody yet promising an eleventh, it may be the final chance to see this version on the Cut.

Dickens sent his ghosts to audit a life, so let’s borrow the method and let the spirits do the reckoning. First up is the dead partner, Marley. He drags behind him a chain made out of cash-boxes, padlocks and ledgers; this production's is made of lanterns, strung over the audience since 2017, and nobody at the Old Vic seems in any hurry to be rid of them. Rob Howell's design is little more than bare boards and greatcoats, yet the space never feels empty: a line of handbell ringers fills it with more feeling than most West End revolves manage on ten times the budget.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

Jack Thorne's script is pitched so an eight-year-old can follow it, then slips in things the parents will recognise, and the children only will later: deep regret, the lifelong impact of bad parenting, love postponed until it has gone, and how quickly a life folds itself away. Warchus, meanwhile, ensures everyone feels included. Food travels along the rows, carols rise from the aisles, and the back of the circle is as much a part of the feast as the front stalls.

Annie Wensak's Ghost of Christmas Past needs only a lantern to light up Scrooge's history; Matthew Warchus would need a lighthouse. He has run the Old Vic since 2015 and painted Scrooge’s scowl onto a new face almost every winter: Rhys Ifans first, then Stephen Tompkinson, Paterson Joseph, Andrew Lincoln (broadcast live in the lockdown winter of 2020), Stephen Mangan, Owen Teale, Christopher Eccleston, John Simm and, last year, Paul Hilton. The roll call reads like a casting director's fantasy dinner party, and the production long ago outgrew the Cut. Broadway gave it five Tonys from five nominations, Melbourne and an American tour followed, and its charity buckets have rattled up more than £2.3m. Even the round it now plays in has a Warchus pedigree, built for his Norman Conquests eighteen years ago and restored for his final season. He leaves the building in the shape he first gave it.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

The Ghost of Christmas Present, meanwhile, finds a new man in the nightgown. Giles Terera spent his last two Christmases as pompous comedy stooges: General Buck Turgidson in Armando Iannucci's Dr Strangelove, then Abraham Lincoln in Oh, Mary!. Before those came Othello at the National (with last year's Scrooge, Paul Hilton, as his Iago), and before that Aaron Burr in Hamilton.

Nobody could deny his talent, but on a night that called for breadth he seemed out of his depth. Faced with the ghosts, his body language stuttered and his expression travelled between outrage and incredulity without ever arriving at either station. In a role gifted with all the best lines and no shortage of gags, his comic delivery wavered, and the deadpan never landed as well as the broader laughs.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

This Scrooge is somewhat flat – at least compared to his predecessors – but this is an ensemble piece and the company around him lifts it. Kirsty MacLaren doubles as the devoted Little Fan and the fierce Ghost of Christmas Yet to Come, and plays both with real gusto as the sister who just wants the best for her brother, even after she has shuffled off this mortal coil.

Alastair Parker, the production's longest-serving cast member with seven of its ten seasons, still makes the undertaker Fezziwig look fresh. More father figure than employer to the young Scrooge, he conveys a quiet sorrow when his apprentice announces he is leaving the business, and Fezziwig's daughter Belle, until he can come back worthy of her hand. Carly Bawden is a luminous Belle, in a role first played by Erin Doherty (The Crown, Adolescence). The moment she takes Ebenezer into her heart and the later one, when she tells him there is no longer any room for him there, are played with a touching maturity.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

Which leaves the final ghost. In Dickens's book, the last spirit never speaks. It simply points, leading Scrooge to a neglected grave and waiting while he works up the nerve to read the name on the stone: his own. The Old Vic's future is behaving much the same way. This Carol is Warchus's creation, Warchus is leaving, and the theatre has not said whether it returns next winter. Rupert Goold has already announced shows for his first season, Damian Lewis's Henry V and a revival of Assassins among them, without a word about Scrooge, and few new artistic directors are keen to spend every Christmas serving up one of their predecessor's signature dishes.

The production has meanwhile started packing for elsewhere: a second company opens at Salford's Lowry next month, with John Thomson as Scrooge. Ten years in, the finger is pointing at a headstone and nobody can yet read the name. Dickens gave Scrooge a second chance. Will Goold give one to this Carol next year?

A Christmas Carol continues at Old Vic until 9 January 2027.

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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