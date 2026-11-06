Reece Shearsmith and Jessica Hynes to Join WHITE RABBIT RED RABBIT in Final West End Weeks

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Reece Shearsmith (The League of Gentleman, Inside No.9) and Jessica Hynes (Spaced, W1A) will appear in the final performances of the experimental play White Rabbit Red Rabbit by Iranian playwright Nassim Soleimanpour.

Double BAFTA winner Jessica Hynes will make her first theatre appearance in over five years when she takes on the unknown on 30 November, with Olivier nominated Reece Shearsmith performing on 14 December as the celebratory 15th anniversary West End run at the Duchess Theatre comes to a close. As previously announced, House of the Dragon and Slow Horses star Olivia Cooke will perform next on 23 November.

White Rabbit Red Rabbit sees a different performer take to the stage each night where they are presented with a sealed envelope. Inside is a script they have never seen before, which they will perform only once, with no rehearsal and no director. What follows is a singular, unrepeatable experience shaped entirely by how that performer embraces the unknown.

From its first performance in 2011, White Rabbit Red Rabbit has since been performed over 4,000 times and translated into over 25 different languages. It was written while Soleimanpour was forbidden to leave Iran. Playful, poignant and unsettling the play explores obedience, choice and freedom of expression - and the fragile contract between performer and audience. Distilling the experience of an entire generation into something bold, humane and entirely original, fifteen years on the play's questions feel as urgent as ever.

The 15th anniversary West End run also marks the inaugural production from There & Then, a new independent production company and creative partnership from Nassim Soleimanpour and award-winning director Omar Elerian (Bengal Tiger at the Baghdad Zoo, Rhinoceros) dedicated to producing unique, immediate, unpredictable and unforgettable theatre in the UK and internationally. They have welcomed performances from Lucian Msamati, David Tennant, Jo Joyner, Asim Chaudhry, Luke Thompson, Jodie Whittaker, Kathryn Hunter, Kunal Nayyar, Munya Chawawa, Ginger Johnson, David Harewood, Mel Giedroyc, Adam Buxton, Archie Madekwe, Christopher Eccleston, Steve Pemberton and Riz Ahmed.

In addition to presenting their own work, Soleimanpour and Elerian will be collaborating with artists, performers and communities worldwide, providing platforms and support to artists at different stages of their careers, who are driven by curiosity and want to challenge how theatre is made, shared and felt. They are joined by Executive Producer Roz Coleman and supported by producing advisor Malú Ansaldo.

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