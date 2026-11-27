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Presented by the UK's leading theatre company of sanctuary, arts charity Stand & Be Counted Theatre in association with Bush Theatre, Ripples will begin a national tour at Bush Theatre, London on 21 January (press night 25 January). This autobiographical play is performed by Tafadzwa Muchenje, who was a 20-year-old student when he received a Home Office deportation letter wrongfully revoking his right to remain in the UK.

The Home Office told Muchenje to return to Zimbabwe, a country he had not been to since he was a baby, while his mother and siblings would be allowed to stay. This deeply personal solo show, told through physical theatre and immersive sound and video design, follows his years-long fight to overturn the error in an urgent interrogation of the UK's hostile environment.

Tafadzwa, now aged 32, said: 'What happened to me is shocking, but it was by no means a one-off. Immigration injustice is rampant but largely unseen, and by taking Ripples on tour we hope to shed more light on the fact that it is happening. The show is an act of defiance and a way to give people going through the same thing some hope in the face of adversity.'

After three years in which he could not study or work, Tafadzwa successfully overturned the immigration error at a First-tier Tribunal.

Stand and Be Counted Artistic Director Rosaleen MacPherson, co-writer and director of the show with Tafadzwa, said: 'Tafadzwa is a bold and dynamic new voice in theatre. By taking his incredibly powerful story on tour across the UK, we are standing up for justice against an unfair and deliberately cruel immigration system.'

Taio Lawson, Artistic Director of Bush Theatre, said, 'Ripples marks the first collaboration between the Bush and Stand and Be Counted. It is a perfect example of the wonderful work that they do - supporting artists, empowering their voices and speaking truth to power. All things that the Bush continues to stand for and be passionate about. This is the start of big things for Tafadzwa, and it is incredibly exciting to be one of the first steps in this journey for his and Rosaleen's piece.'

Tafadzwa Muchenje is a writer, actor and multidisciplinary artist. He began his creative journey with Stand & Be Counted in 2017, starring in the national tour of Where We Began. He gained a social media apprenticeship at Channel 4 in 2019, progressing to senior marketing executive, leading a range of campaigns across multiple genres and shows, including Taskmaster, Married at First Sight UK & Australia, Alone UK, Tempting Fortune, and Election 2024. Whilst building his career behind the scenes, he continued telling stories - appearing in The Calling, a campaign with the Department of Education and SBTV, and appearing in a Guardian Labs show film in which Jamal Edwards explored Tafadzwa's life and rise through apprenticeships. As an Associate Artist, Tafadzwa has continued collaborating with Stand & Be Counted on a wide range of projects, including the documentary Where We Are, winner of the New York City IO Film Festival 'Civil Rights Award' in 2020. He contributed to Not A Chance Encounter (2022), an outdoor exhibition commissioned by ArtReach for the Liberty EU programme, exploring the role of artists in working with immigration stories and weaving together their lived experience with that of young refugees and asylum seekers across Europe and the UK.

Rosaleen MacPherson is a writer, director and activist. She is Artistic Director and joint CEO of Stand & Be Counted, the UK's first Theatre Company of Sanctuary, committed to making with and for people seeking sanctuary (asylum seekers, refugees, and migrants). Rosie wrote Stand & Be Counted's groundbreaking production 'Tanja', led by Emily Ntshangase. The show enjoyed two sold-out national tours and was presented at the Houses of Parliament to hundreds of cross-party MPs and campaigners. She co-wrote and directed Have Your Passport Ready, a gaming adventure that navigates the UK's hostile environment, led by Syrian brothers Khaled and Mohammad Aljawad. Have Your Passport Ready was named 'Game of the Week' by The Observer. It has been played in 97 countries. Further credits include, as a writer for Stand & Be Counted, Where We Began (national tour), Posta Aerea (Paines Plough, Elsinore Theatre Milan), Inside (Gilded Balloon Edinburgh and national tour), Century (Sheffield Theatres) and Mother of the Revolution, Santa must Die, An Act of Care (for archipelago arts collective). As a director, her credits include, for Stand & Be Counted, Secret Summer (The Space, Theatre in the Mill), Where We Are (documentary), and Can You Hear Me Now? (Coventry City of Culture 2021). Her writing was nominated for a Scotsman Fringe First, Bobby Award, and Carol Tambor Best of Edinburgh Award; super shortlisted for BBC Comedy Room; a finalist for Box of Tricks and the Sky Studios Screen/Play Award; and long listed for the Women's Prize for Playwriting. She is the winner of the British Independent Film Festival's Best Actress Award and New York City IO Film Festival 'Civil Rights Award'.

Ripples supports the Lift the Ban campaign, a UK coalition of hundreds of charities, faith groups, unions, businesses, and think tanks—co-led by Refugee Action and Asylum Matters—calling for people seeking asylum to be allowed to work while waiting for a decision on their claim.

People seeking asylum in the UK are effectively banned from working, which means they are forced onto asylum support whilst they wait for a decision on their asylum claim. This forced inactivity is at odds with Government policy aimed at moving people away from welfare dependency and into work, increases the difficulty of integration for those who are eventually permitted to stay, and places an entirely unnecessary cost on the public purse.

The Lift the Ban coalition is calling for the right to work for people seeking asylum, and their adult dependants, unconstrained by the shortage occupation list, after six months of having lodged an asylum claim or further submission. Reforming the current policy would benefit around 10,000 people and their adult dependants whose cases have been pending for more than six months, giving them the opportunity to provide for themselves and their families.

Following the Bush run, Ripples tours to Traverse, Edinburgh (11-13 March), HOME, Manchester (16-21 March), Electric Studios, Sheffield (23–27 March), and Bradford Arts Centre (1-3 April).

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