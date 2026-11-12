RAW GODS New Rap and Drill Musical by Hartley Lloyd Pack to Stage Hoxton Hall Concert Showcase

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RAW GODS, a new musical merging an original rap-led score will debut as a concert showcase at Hoxton Hall on 2 December 2026. Developed in collaboration with Hackney care leavers and young people navigating the system, the production offers an authentic, urgent lens on youth, resilience, and the British care landscape.

The concert line-up brings vital lived experience directly from the social care system to the stage, featuring a stellar cast, including Dia Peters (Boyhood, Pleasance Theatre), Nkechi Simms (Top Boy, BBC's PRU), and acclaimed Jamaican-Irish rapper and singer JayaHadADream (MOBO Award nominee for Grime Artist of the Year 2026 and winner of Glastonbury's 2024 Emerging Talent Competition). The performance is accompanied by live instrumentalists and a six-strong care leavers choir.

Writer and creator Hartley Lloyd Pack, son of the late actor Roger Lloyd Pack (Only Fools and Horses), drew on his extensive work within Hackney Children and Young People's Services. By merging frontline social care practice with his background in poetry and rap, Hartley's new musical voices the profound emotion, anger, and hope behind the labels placed on vulnerable youth.

The original score, produced in collaboration with Richard Day, Jamie Rodigan and Adiktive, blends rap, hip hop, drill, grime, and gospel. Driven by raw lyricism and poetic storytelling, the narrative has been shaped with creative consultation from Olivier Award-winning director Matthew Xia and dramaturgy by Cardboard Citizens Artistic Director Chris Sonnex. The story follows Sammy and Jay, teenage best friends bound by life in care whose fierce bond becomes a lifeline when the system tears them apart - a reckless, humorous, and deeply moving pursuit of happiness from those who feel they have nothing to lose.

Hartley Lloyd Pack says: "Through my work with young people in Hackney, I've seen how much humour, creativity and determination can exist alongside incredibly difficult circumstances. I wanted to write something that makes room for all of that. Sammy and Jay have dreams, they make mistakes, and they have a friendship that means everything to them. Music is where they can say what they really feel and imagine a different future. Developing RAW GODS with care leavers and young people in care has been essential to finding that voice."

This upcoming Hoxton Hall concert, directed by Basheba 'Bashiie' Baptise, a care-leaver who runs theatre charity Care to Culture, offers industry professionals and public audiences a singular opportunity to experience the music and story of RAW GODS firsthand as it continues its creative journey.

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