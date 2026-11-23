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Following the run of Tru starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the Menier Chocolate Factory will be selling all the props which, in the design by Paul Farnsworth, transformed the theatre into Truman Capote’s lavish New York City apartment.

Each purchase will be accompanied by a certificate signed by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, with all funds raised will go to the Menier Chocolate Factory for essential upgrade work.

Items will be available to purchase from Monday 23 November via the Menier Chocolate Factory website: https://www.menierchocolatefactory.com/

Tru ran at the Menier Chocolate Factory from 27 September to 14 November.

About TRU

It's December 1975 and Truman Capote is alone in his New York apartment, reeling from a crisis that cost him friendship of the elite social circle he adored. Drawn entirely from Capote’s own words, this funny and heartbreaking play is an unflinching portrait of an artist at his breaking point, confronting the consequences of his most scandalous work.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 11% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 11% 4 Prince Edward Theatre 7% 5 The Other Palace 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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