"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Props From TRU Set at the Menier Chocolate Factory to Be Sold in Fundraiser
Each purchase will be accompanied by a certificate signed by Jesse Tyler Ferguson.
Following the run of Tru starring Jesse Tyler Ferguson, the Menier Chocolate Factory will be selling all the props which, in the design by Paul Farnsworth, transformed the theatre into Truman Capote’s lavish New York City apartment.
Each purchase will be accompanied by a certificate signed by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, with all funds raised will go to the Menier Chocolate Factory for essential upgrade work.
Items will be available to purchase from Monday 23 November via the Menier Chocolate Factory website: https://www.menierchocolatefactory.com/
Tru ran at the Menier Chocolate Factory from 27 September to 14 November.
About TRU
It's December 1975 and Truman Capote is alone in his New York apartment, reeling from a crisis that cost him friendship of the elite social circle he adored. Drawn entirely from Capote’s own words, this funny and heartbreaking play is an unflinching portrait of an artist at his breaking point, confronting the consequences of his most scandalous work.
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