Photos: WICKED Shares New Photos in Honour of WICKED DAY 2026

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From 30 October - 1 November, Wicked productions across the globe are celebrating Wicked Day, an annual celebration commemorating the 2003 Broadway opening of the hit stage musical. Check out all new photos from the London production below!

This year, as Wicked London wishes Wicked Broadway a happy 23rd anniversary, the West End production has announced this year’s Wicked Day For Good charity partnership with youth charity Ditch The Label, which supports young people with bullying, mental health, relationships and identity, and also releases new production photography.

Wicked will donate to the charity through select bar, merchandise and ticket sales from 30 October – 1 November, 2026.

Ditch the Label combines research, education and direct support so young people can navigate the digital world safely and confidently. They provide free, professional programmes and support through one-to-one mentoring and counselling, helping young people feel seen and heard, empowering them to thrive beyond negative labels and stereotypes, and equipping them with the skills to build positive futures. Young people shape their work, helping to identify the challenges and design the solutions.

Young people from Ditch the Label’s youth advisory boards joined the Wicked 20th anniversary performance on 25th September. To find out more about Ditch the Label, visit ditchthelabel.org.

Lucy Churchill, Head of Partnerships at Ditch the Label says: “Wicked is a story about growth, finding your voice and becoming who you are meant to be. Young people growing up online today are doing the same thing, often under a lot of pressure. That shared belief in what young people can achieve with the right support is at the heart of this partnership.”

Charlotte McNally (16) and a member of Ditch the Label’s Youth Advisory Board continues: "I feel so lucky to have been part of this partnership, and as a lifelong theatre fan it's so meaningful to see the values of inclusion and acceptance, shared by both Ditch the Label and the talented team behind Wicked, being celebrated and represented in such a big way through this collaboration."

The current London company stars Emma Kingston (Elphaba), Zizi Strallen (Glinda), Jordan Litz (Fiyero), Claire Machin (Madame Morrible), Michael Matus (The Wizard), Ross Carpenter (Boq), Yara Fabricante (Nessarose), David McKechnie (Doctor Dillamond), Laura Emmitt (Alternate Elphaba), Lydia Gerrard (Standby for Glinda), Leo Abad, Iroy Abesamis, Elizabeth Armstrong, Steph Asamoah, Meg Astin, Rebecca Bowden, Shaun Chambers, Erin Gisele Chapman, Lauren Chia, Charles Croysdill, Oraine Frater, Emily Goodenough, Katy Hanna, Nat Ingham, Samuel John-Humphreys, Holly Lawrence, Jemima Loddy, Ellie Ann Lowe, Jamel Matthias, Marcus May, Conor O'Hara, Tom Oliver, Abbie Quinnen, Harry Robinson, Jeanie Ryan, Jessica Saisang-Rowe, Jonah Sercombe, Chris Tarsey, Hannah Taylor and Karen Wilkinson.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman’s celebrated stage musical is based on the acclaimed novel by Gregory Maguire and imagines a beguiling backstory and future possibilities to the lives of L. Frank Baum’s beloved characters from The Wonderful Wizard of Oz. Wicked reveals the decisions and events that shape the destinies of two unlikely university friends on their journey to becoming ‘Glinda The Good’ and the ‘Wicked Witch of the West’.

Wicked has music and lyrics by multi-Oscar® and Grammy® Award winner Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Pippin, The Prince of Egypt, Disney’s Pocahontas, The Hunchback of Notre Dame and Enchanted). It is based on the multimillion-copy best-selling novel Wicked: The Life and Times of the Wicked Witch of the West by Gregory Maguire and written by Emmy® and Tony Award® nominee Winnie Holzman (creator of the landmark American television series ‘My So-Called Life’). Musical staging is by Tony Award® winner Wayne Cilento with direction by three-time Tony Award® winner Joe Mantello.

Stephen Schwartz and Winnie Holzman collaborated on the blockbuster two-part film version of WICKED. WICKED opened on November 22, 2024, and is the highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical in history. The second film, WICKED: FOR GOOD, opened on November 21, 2025, and is currently the third highest-grossing film based on a Broadway musical. Both films, starring Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande, were directed by Jon M. Chu and produced by Marc Platt and David Stone.

The stage musical Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt, and David Stone.

*Jordan Litz is appearing with the support of UK Equity, incorporating the Variety Artistes’ Federation, pursuant to an exchange program between American Equity and UK Equity.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

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