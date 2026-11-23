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Royal & Derngate in Northampton will present the world premiere stage adaptation of WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD AT CHRISTMAS, running November 28 through December 31, 2026. See rehearsal photos from the production below!

Based on the children's picture book by Julia Donaldson and illustrator Lydia Monks, the production is part of the theatre's Made in Northampton season and features live music, original songs and festive storytelling for young audiences and their families.

The story follows the clever little Ladybird as she visits her animal friends during the Christmas season. When familiar troublemakers Hefty Hugh and Lanky Len devise a plan to steal children's Christmas presents, the Ladybird must use her ingenuity and the help of her friends to stop their scheme.

The book has been adapted for the stage by Royal & Derngate Associate Director Erica Martin, who co-directs alongside Artistic Director Jesse Jones. The production features songs by Darren Clark, whose credits include The Jolly Christmas Postman and The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

The six-member ensemble of actor-musicians includes Max Alexander-Taylor (Jesus Christ Superstar), René Francalanza (The Enormous Crocodile), Maisie Mandley (Jesus Christ Superstar), Samuel Morgan-Grahame (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang), Olivia Williamson (Errol's Garden) and Alexander Zane (Chitty Chitty Bang Bang).

Morgan-Grahame returns to Royal & Derngate after playing the title role in the theatre's production of The Jolly Christmas Postman.

The creative team includes designer Laura McEwen, lighting designer Aaron J Dootson, sound designer Raffaela Pancucci, movement director and choreographer Asha Jennings-Grant, and clowning consultant Toby Park of Spymonkey.

Created by the team behind Royal & Derngate's 2024 production of The Jolly Christmas Postman, the new adaptation combines Donaldson's storytelling with Monks' colorful illustrations, live music and original songs.

WHAT THE LADYBIRD HEARD AT CHRISTMAS runs approximately 60 minutes and plays at Royal & Derngate from November 28 through December 31.

Tickets are available at www.royalandderngate.co.uk/what-the-ladybird-heard-at-christmas or by calling the box office at 01604 624811.

The Made in Northampton season is sponsored locally by Michael Jones Jeweller.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 14% 2 Savoy Theatre 11% 3 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 7% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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