"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE Celebrates Second Year With Media Night
Guests in attendance included Anna Wilson-Jones, Kerry Goldliman, Bobby Lockwood, Max Bowden, Jane Moore, Lorraine Ashbourne, and more.
Photos have been released from the media night for The Hunger Games: On Stage, which took place on Tuesday 24 November to celebrate the show's second year at Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre. Guests in attendance include: Anna Wilson-Jones, Kerry Goldliman, Bobby Lockwood, Max Bowden, Jane Moore, Lorraine Ashbourne, Fra Fee, Declan Bennett among others. Check out the photos below!
The Hunger Games: On Stage officially welcomed a new company as the production enters an exciting new chapter. Building on the phenomenal scale and ambition of its first year, the creative team has introduced some enhancements across costume, video and lighting design, alongside refinements to the script and staging, bringing even greater depth, intensity and spectacle to the production. These exciting developments promise to bring the world of Panem to life in even more spectacular fashion, taking The Hunger Games: On Stage experience to thrilling new heights for audiences.
The Hunger Games: On Stage is now led by Elizabeth Anderson as Katniss Everdeen with Vinnie Copeland as Peeta Mellark, Nathan Stokes as Gale Hawthorne, Daisy Statham as Prim, Alix Dunmore as Mrs. Everdeen, Isabel Della-Porta as Effie Trinket, Theo Ogundipe as Cinna, Neil McDermott (EastEnders) as Haymitch Abernathy and Daniel Brocklebank (Coronation Street) as Caesar Flickerman.
The company is completed by returning cast members Aiya Agustin (Rue), Geo Bailey (Tippet), Alexandra Barredo (Fossa), Jessica Daugirda (Offstage Swing), Luca Moscardini (Offstage Swing) and new cast members Jason Battersby (Cato), Jesse Chidera (Offstage Swing), Elliot Copeland (Offstage Swing), Myla Carmen (Clove), Archie Durrant (Stele), Xanthe Gibson (Offstage Swing & Alternate Katniss), Maria Goodman (Offstage Swing), Joseph Lukehurst (Onstage Swing), Montel Morrison (Thresh), Jhanaica Van Mook (Glimmer), Lewis Renninson (Drove), Florence Russell (Offstage Swing), Jake Scott Newton (Marvel), Emma Shannon (Onstage Swing), Hamish Skeoch (Fila) and Rhodri Watkins (Offstage Swing).
Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, the 1,200-seat purpose-built, dynamic theatre-in-the-round venue designed specifically to host this production, is situated right in the heart of London’s vibrant Canary Wharf.
Conor McPherson (The Weir, Girl from the North Country, The Seafarer) has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins’ epic series and the first film from Lionsgate’s iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production is helmed by renowned director Matthew Dunster (2:22 - A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman, Hedda and John Niven’s The Battle), with a world-class creative team who bring the show to breathtaking life.
Photo Credit: Craig Sugden
Priya Jaswal
Shiv Jalota
Sophia Stardust
Tori Tsui and guest
Kerry Godliman
Kristen O'Brien & son
Lorraine Ashbourne & son
Guest and Shiva Raichandani
Matthew Morrison & Clair Norris
Jamie Azzopardi
Jemma Bolt & daughter
Jemma Bolt
Jonathan Livinstone
Anna Wilson Jones
Bella Pritchard
Bobby Lockwood
Fola
Guests
Isabel Della Porta
Joseph Lukehurst, Florance Russell, Luca Moscardini, Emma Shannon, Elliot Copeland & Xanthe Gibson
Company of The Hunger Games On Stage
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