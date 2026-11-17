NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

All new photos have been released from Pride The Musical, to mark the opening at London’s Bridge Theatre. Based on the true story and award-winning 2014 film, the new musical reunites Matthew Warchus and Stephen Beresford. Check out the photos below!

The full cast for Pride the Musical at The Bridge Theatre includes Samuel Barnett (The History Boys) returning to the role of Jonathan, Joe Boyle (Fame) as Swing, Billy Cullum (A Christmas Carol) as Swing, Matthew Durkan (Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead) as Mike, Gillian Elisa (Under Milk Wood) as Gwen, Daniel Forrester (Martin Guerre) as Carl, Dan Hand (Oliver!) as Bromley, Robin Hayward (War Horse) as Martin, Ben Heathcote (Thank You for the Music) as Swing, Chris Jenkins (Groundhog Day) as Gethin, Ryan Kopel (Dear Evan Hansen) as Mark, Michael Larcombe (War Horse) as Swing & Assistant Dance Captain, Darren Lawrence (Erogenous Zones) as Cliff, Kirsty Malpass (Come From Away) as Hefina, Sorelle Marsh (Kathy And Stella Solve A Murder!) as Swing, Madeleine Morgan (Roadshow) as Debbie, Catherine Morris (Grease) as Mrs Bromley, Grant Neal (The Last Ship) as Mr Bromley, Sarah Pugh (The Gondoliers) as Siȃn, Shannon Quarini in their professional debut as Swing, Caroline Sheen (Mary Poppins) as Maureen, Carl Spencer (Hamilton) as Reggie, Courtney Stapleton (Love Can) as Steph, Samantha Thomas (50 First Dates the Musical) as Swing & Dance Captain, Mared Williams (Branwen: Dadeni) as Margaret and Matthew Woodyatt (Fiddler on the Roof) as Dai.

Pride the Musical takes place during the 1984 miners’ strike, when a group of friends formed Lesbians and Gays Support the Miners (LGSM) before helping a small village in South Wales. The musical features an original score by Christopher Nightingale (A Christmas Carol), Josh Cohen (Sylvia) and DJ Walde (Sylvia), with songs inspired by protest anthems, pop, rock, disco and the Welsh choral tradition. A testament to the extraordinary power of ordinary people coming together, Pride the Musical has deeply connected with audiences across England and Wales, where the impact of its message of unity has filled the auditorium with electrifying joy, tears and standing ovations every single night.

Summer 1984. The government is threatening the coal industry. Elsewhere, it brands homosexuality a threat to British family values. Seizing an unlikely opportunity, 24-year-old activist Mark Ashton rallies a group of lesbian and gay campaigners to raise money for striking miners in South Wales.

Fuelled by hope, solidarity and their love of a laugh, the two communities transform division into unity through an extraordinary bond of friendship.

Pride the Musical has a book and lyrics by Stephen Beresford, music by Christopher Nightingale, Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, developed and directed by Matthew Warchus. The artistic team is completed by set and Costume Designer Bunny Christie, choreographer Lizzi Gee, orchestrations Christopher Nightingale and Tom Kelly, music supervision Tom Kelly, additional orchestrations Josh Cohen and DJ Walde, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Bobby Aitken, hair, wig & make-up design Campbell Young Associates and casting director David Grindrod CDG CSA. The Executive Producer is Nia Janis and the General Manager is Playful Productions.

Pride the Musical previewed to sold-out houses every night at Cardiff's Sherman Theatre and received its world premiere at The National Theatre’s Dorfman theatre in June. Pride the Musical marks the Bridge Theatre’s inaugural production under Trafalgar Entertainment. Set along the Thames near Tower Bridge, the state-of-the-art venue is one of London’s only fully accessible major theatres. Mixing world-class performance with nearby exceptional food and drink, it sits just five minutes from London Bridge station—offering audiences unforgettable stage experiences in a picturesque spot to soak it all in.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming