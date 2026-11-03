Photos: NINE NIGHT in Rehearsal at the Kiln Theatre

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Kiln Theatre has released first look rehearsal images for the new revival of Natasha Gordon’s play Nine Night, directed by Kiln Artistic Director Amit Sharma, which blends humour and family dynamics as three generations of a London family gather at a traditional Jamaican wake. Check out the photos below!

The run at Kiln Theatre has been extended by popular demand, now running 12 November 2026 – 2 January 2027 (Press Night: Friday 20 November),

Cast: Sonya Cassidy as Sophie, Estella Daniels as Trudy, Llewella Gideon as Auntie Maggie, Ava Hinds-Jones as Anita, Gary McDonald as Uncle Vincent, Dani Moseley as Lorraine, and Javone Prince as Robert.

Creative team: Natasha Gordon (Writer), Amit Sharma (Director), Libby Watson (Set & Costume Designer), Rory Beaton (Lighting Designer), Mwen (Sound Designer & Composer), Kloé Dean (Movement Director), Hazel Holder & Claudette Williams (Voice & Dialect), Julia Horan CDG (Casting Director), and Poppy Apter (Casting Assistant).

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