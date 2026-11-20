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An all new photo has been released featuring Michael Ball OBE as Willy Wonka in CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, the musical adaptation based on the story by Roald Dahl, which will open at the London Coliseum for a strictly limited run from 4 June 2027 until 18 September 2027. Check out the photo below!

The musical will feature the ongs Pure Imagination, The Candy Man and I’ve Got a Golden Ticket from the classic 1971 film WILLY WONKA & THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY, written by Leslie Bricusse and Anthony Newley. They join the musical’s original score by Marc Shaiman, with lyrics by Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman, and book by David Greig. Based on the novel by Roald Dahl and the Warner Bros. film. The production will be directed by Curve Artistic Director, Nikolai Foster. There will be a national press night on Sunday 20 June 2027.

Join Charlie Bucket on the adventure of a lifetime when he finds a golden ticket and discovers a world of wonder behind closed doors. Step through the factory gates into a spectacular world where chocolate rivers flow, Oompa-Loompas sing, inventions defy imagination and every room holds a delicious surprise. Alongside Grandpa Joe, Augustus Gloop, Veruca Salt, Violet Beauregarde and Mike Teavee, Charlie discovers that nothing is quite as it seems inside Wonka's extraordinary factory.

Michael Ball OBE is one of Britain's best-loved entertainers, a double Olivier Award-winning musical theatre star, Grammy-nominated recording artist and acclaimed radio and television presenter. Over a career spanning more than 40 years, he has become one of the UK's leading figures in musical theatre, earning critical acclaim on both the West End and Broadway.

CHARLIE AND THE CHOCOLATE FACTORY will originate at Curve, Leicester, and will be directed by Nikolai Foster with choreography by Ebony Molina, set design by Leslie Travers, costume design by Katrina Lindsey, lighting design by Ben Cracknell, sound design by Adam Fisher, video design by George Reeve, wigs, hair and make-up design by Campbell Young Associates, illusion design by Chris Fisher, puppet design by Rachael Canning, prop supervision by Marcus Hall Props, musical supervision by Stephen Brooker, orchestration adaptations by George Dyer, musical direction by Isaac McCullough, casting by Olivia Laydon for Jill Green Casting, associate direction by Jordan Isaac, associate sound design by Ollie Durrant and associate choreography by Dale White.

Photo Credit: Oliver Rosser

Michael Ball OBE

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Prince Edward Theatre 12% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 11% 3 National Theatre 11% 4 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 8% 5 Bridge Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 18% 2 Lizzi Gee - RIDE THE CYCLONE Southwark Playhouse Elephant 13% 3 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 12% 4 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 11% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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