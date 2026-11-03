Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Leslie Odom, Jr. Performs in Concert at the London Palladium
The performance took place on Saturday 31 October 2026.
All new photos have been released from Leslie Odom, Jr.'s solo concert at London Palladium which took place on Saturday 31 October 2026. He was accompanied by guitarist and Musical Director Steven Walker. Check out the photos below!
Leslie Odom, Jr. is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy Award nominee, two-time Academy Award nominee, acclaimed songwriter, actor, producer, and New York Times bestselling author whose work continues to span Broadway, film, television, music, and publishing.
Leslie Odom, Jr.'s concert featured selections from the American Songbook, reimagined pop favourites, and beloved musical theatre classics — including special performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Odom a Tony Award for his iconic portrayal of Aaron Burr.
Photo Credit: Danny Kaan
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr.
Steven Walker & Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. & Steven Walker
Leslie Odom Jr.
Leslie Odom Jr. & Steven Walker
Leslie Odom Jr. & Steven Walker
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