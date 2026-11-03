Photos: Leslie Odom, Jr. Performs in Concert at the London Palladium

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

All new photos have been released from Leslie Odom, Jr.'s solo concert at London Palladium which took place on Saturday 31 October 2026. He was accompanied by guitarist and Musical Director Steven Walker. Check out the photos below!

Leslie Odom, Jr. is a Tony and Grammy Award-winning, three-time Emmy Award nominee, two-time Academy Award nominee, acclaimed songwriter, actor, producer, and New York Times bestselling author whose work continues to span Broadway, film, television, music, and publishing.

Leslie Odom, Jr.'s concert featured selections from the American Songbook, reimagined pop favourites, and beloved musical theatre classics — including special performances of songs from Hamilton, the Broadway phenomenon that earned Odom a Tony Award for his iconic portrayal of Aaron Burr.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr.

Steven Walker & Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. & ​Steven Walker

Leslie Odom Jr.

Leslie Odom Jr. & ​Steven Walker

Leslie Odom Jr. & ​Steven Walker

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming