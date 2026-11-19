NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

The Young Vic Theatre has released first-look production images from Eurotrash, starring Kathryn Hunter and Ben Whishaw. Directed by Walter Meierjohann, Eurotrash brings Christian Kracht’s international best-seller in a new adaptation by Colin Teevan to the stage. It is now playing at the Young Vic until 9 January. Check out the photos below!

Alongside Hunter and Whishaw, who play Mother and Christian, the cast includes Deanna H. Choi, Glyn Pritchard and understudies Annabel Arden and Chris Jared.

A blocked novelist is summoned to Zurich by his aged mother who is barely keeping it together with vodka, pills and Ferragamo sweaters. Together they embark upon an impromptu journey to give away the mother's fortune, amassed from arms investments and dairy products, in order to come to terms with their own and Europe's dark history. With the cash stuffed in a plastic bag, the bickering pair take a chaotic and outrageous road trip through the snowy mountains and valleys of Switzerland.

Eurotrash is both a darkly comic travelogue and a poignant search for redemption and connection.

The creative team features set & costume design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting design by Richard Howell, composition and co-sound design by Deanna H. Choi, co-sound design by Charlie Smith, movement direction by Jozef Houben, and wigs, hair and make-up design by Kim Kasim.

The Costume Supervisor is Johanna Coe, the Props Supervisor is Laura Flowers, the Associate Director is Romana Meyrat, the Jerwood Assistant Director is Lydia McKinley, the Production Manager is Kat Ellis, the Company Stage Manager is Sarah Lyndon, the Deputy Stage Manager is Chloe Forestier-Walker and the Assistant Stage Manager (Book Cover) is Rosie Bannister.

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Soho place 17% 2 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 3 Theatr Clwyd 11% 4 National Theatre 11% 5 Unicorn Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Sydney Diamond - 1518: THE DANCING PLAGUE Edinburgh Festival Fringe 28% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 14% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 10% 5 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 9% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming