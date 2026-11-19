"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Kathryn Hunter, Ben Whishaw and More in EUROTRASH at the Young Vic
The production is now playing until 9 January.
The Young Vic Theatre has released first-look production images from Eurotrash, starring Kathryn Hunter and Ben Whishaw. Directed by Walter Meierjohann, Eurotrash brings Christian Kracht’s international best-seller in a new adaptation by Colin Teevan to the stage. It is now playing at the Young Vic until 9 January. Check out the photos below!
Alongside Hunter and Whishaw, who play Mother and Christian, the cast includes Deanna H. Choi, Glyn Pritchard and understudies Annabel Arden and Chris Jared.
A blocked novelist is summoned to Zurich by his aged mother who is barely keeping it together with vodka, pills and Ferragamo sweaters. Together they embark upon an impromptu journey to give away the mother's fortune, amassed from arms investments and dairy products, in order to come to terms with their own and Europe's dark history. With the cash stuffed in a plastic bag, the bickering pair take a chaotic and outrageous road trip through the snowy mountains and valleys of Switzerland.
Eurotrash is both a darkly comic travelogue and a poignant search for redemption and connection.
The creative team features set & costume design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting design by Richard Howell, composition and co-sound design by Deanna H. Choi, co-sound design by Charlie Smith, movement direction by Jozef Houben, and wigs, hair and make-up design by Kim Kasim.
The Costume Supervisor is Johanna Coe, the Props Supervisor is Laura Flowers, the Associate Director is Romana Meyrat, the Jerwood Assistant Director is Lydia McKinley, the Production Manager is Kat Ellis, the Company Stage Manager is Sarah Lyndon, the Deputy Stage Manager is Chloe Forestier-Walker and the Assistant Stage Manager (Book Cover) is Rosie Bannister.
Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz
Glyn Pritchard (The Janitor) and Deanna H. Choi (The Sound Engineer)
Kathryn Hunter (Mother) and Glyn Prichard (The Janitor)
Kathryn Hunter (Mother) and Ben Whishaw (Christian) and Glyn Prichard (The Janitor)
Kathryn Hunter (Mother) and Glyn Pritchard (The Janitor)
Ben Whishaw (Christian) and Glyn Pritchard (The Janitor)
Glyn Pritchard (The Janitor)
Deanna H. Choi (The Sound Engineer)
Kathryn Hunter (Mother) and Ben Whishaw (Christian) and Glyn Pritchard (The Janitor)
Deanna H. Choi (The Sound Engineer)
Cast
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