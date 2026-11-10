Photos: Joëlle Brabban, Joseph Langdon, and More in Rehearsal For CINDERELLA: A FAIRYTALE at Bristol Old Vic

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Bristol Old Vic has released all new rehearsal photos for the upcoming Christmas production of Cinderella: A Fairytale, co-created by Sally Cookson, Adam Peck and the original company, and now revived and directed by Lisa Gregan. Check out the photos below!

Following the death of her mother, the free-spirited Ella seeks solace in the woods surrounding her and her father’s home, enchanted by the birds that roost peacefully in the trees. When her father remarries, Ella’s feathered friends begin to feel like her only true family, until a mysterious boy who shares her love of birdwatching stumbles upon her woodland hideout. In his hand is an invitation to the Royal Ball…

Leading the company as Ella is Joëlle Brabban, and Joseph Langdon returns to Bristol Old Vic to play the bird-watching Prince. Bristol performer, singer and writer Dionne Draper takes the role of the Queen while Cathy Walker makes her Bristol Old Vic debut as Ella’s scheming Stepmother. Bristol-based actor and musician Guy Hughes joins the company as Ella's obnoxious Stepbrother and completing the family as the spiteful Stepsister is Daisy Ann Fletcher.

The company also features the production’s composer Alex Heane as on-stage Musical Director, and Harry Miller as Master of Ceremonies and Musician.

Cinderella: A Fairytale is directed by Lisa Gregan. Joining her on the creative team are award-winning Set, Costume and Puppetry Designer Rachael Canning, Composer and Musical Director Alex Heane, Movement Director Chi-San Howard, Lighting Designer Mike Gunning, Sound Designer Elena Peña, Associate Director Robert Furey and Casting Director Ruby Gilmour.

Photo Credit: Helen Murray

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