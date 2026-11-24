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Rehearsal photos have been released for The Old Vic's Tony Award-winning production of A CHRISTMAS CAROL, which will play Lowry in Salford from December 11, 2026, through January 10, 2027, marking the production's first engagement in a UK city outside London. See photos from rehearsals below!

Directed by Matthew Warchus and adapted for the stage by Jack Thorne (Harry Potter and the Cursed Child, His Dark Materials), the production stars John Thomson (Cold Feet, 24 Hour Party People, Hobson's Choice) as Ebenezer Scrooge.

Joining Thomson are Laura Baldwin as Belle, Hayley Canham as Little Fan, Marilyn Cutts as Ghost of Christmas Past, Hadrian Delacey as Father/Marley, Jamie Doncaster as Swing, Peter Dukes as Nicholas/Schoolmaster, Christian Edwards as Bob Cratchit, Kamilla Fernandes as Ghost of Christmas Present/Mrs Fezziwig, Seb Harwood as Ferdy/George, Emma Lucia as Mrs Cratchit, Rachel Moran as Associate Movement/Offstage Cover for Mrs Cratchit and Jess, Annell Odartey as Jess, Ben Redfern as Fezziwig, Joe Usher as Fred and Connor Wood as Young Ebenezer.

Ronan Caldwell, Chloe Gay, Franklin Gimson and Kharia Thompson will share the role of Tiny Tim.

Based on Charles Dickens' classic novella, A Christmas Carol follows the cold-hearted Ebenezer Scrooge as he is visited by four ghosts on Christmas Eve. Journeying through his past, present and future, Scrooge confronts the consequences of his selfishness and discovers an opportunity for redemption.

The production immerses audiences in the festive atmosphere of Dickens' story through music, mince pies and seasonal traditions.

The creative team includes set and Costume Designer Rob Howell, composer and arranger Christopher Nightingale, lighting designer Hugh Vanstone, sound designer Simon Baker, Grindrod Burton Casting and movement director Lizzi Gee.

The team also includes associate director Jamie Manton, resident director Lilac Yosiphon, associate set designer Megan Rouse, associate Costume Designer Lucy Gaiger, associate lighting designer Luca Panetta, associate sound designer Emma Laxton, Campbell Young Associates for wigs, hair and makeup, and props supervisor Lisa Buckley.

Since its world premiere in 2017, the production has been seen by nearly one million people through engagements in London, the United States and Australia, as well as internationally through the OLD VIC: IN CAMERA streaming initiative in 2020.

The production will also return to The Old Vic for its tenth consecutive year

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 15% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 8% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 9% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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