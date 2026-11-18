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Preview performances for the West End production of One Day The Musical have begun at the Garrick Theatre! You can now get a first look at production photos. One Day stars Jamie Muscato and Sharon Rose as 'Dex' and 'Em.'

Further casting includes Dan Buckley as 'Ian', Dougie Carter as 'Callum', Anna-Jane Casey as 'Alison Mayhew', Ross Dawes as 'Mr Godalming', Christopher Dickins as 'Stephen Mayhew', Vanessa Fisher, Ensemble, Kelly Hampson as 'Sylvie', Jennifer Louise Jones as 'Miffy', Romona Lewis-Malley as 'Tilly', Rosalía Morales, Understudy, Ewan Murphy, Ensemble and Tom Mussell, Understudy. 'Jasmine' and 'Sonia' are played by Bonnie Harper, Esmae Kevany, Hannah McIntyre and Ava-Rae Timewell.

One Day's band features: Musical Director and Keys, Nigel Lilley; Drums, Luke Baxter; Violin and Synth, Shelley Britton; Cello, Gemma Connor; Guitar, Matt Isaac and Bass and Double Bass, Marcus Pritchard.

This brand-new adaptation of the beloved story is written by The Royal Lyceum, Edinburgh's former Artistic Director David Greig, with music and lyrics by Abner and Amanda Ramirez, with additional material by Jeremy Sams, and directed by Tony and Olivier award nominee Max Webster.

Emma walks into Dexter's life on the night of their graduation. One unsuspecting day that changes them both forever. But where will they be on this day next year? And the year after that? And every year that follows? As Em and Dex's lives intertwine through joy and heartbreak, missed opportunities and second chances, they navigate love, ambition, and the unpredictable twists of life. The production previously played at The Royal Lyceum Theatre Edinburgh in March 2026.

Photo credit: Pamela Raith

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The cast of One Day

The cast of One Day

The cast of One Day

The cast of One Day

The cast of One Day

The cast of One Day

The cast of One Day

The cast of One Day

The cast of One Day

The cast of One Day

The cast of One Day

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