Photos: Inside the PHANTOM OF THE OPERA 40th Anniversary Gala in London

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Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA celebrated its 40th anniversary in London's West End with a special gala at His Majesty’s Theatre on 9 October. Check out photos below!

The gala included a performance of the show by the 40th anniversary cast, and a celebratory curtain call featuring celebrated alumni artists from the past four decades including the original Christine Daaé Sarah Brightman and the original Phantom, Michael Crawford.

Crawford, who originated the title role in the musical's 1986 London premiere, joined the celebration for a special finale performance of "The Music of the Night," marking a memorable moment in the show's four-decade history. The star was also joined by the production's original Christine Daae, Sarah Brightman, for a special performance of the title song.

Check out more photos and video here.

The performance was also filmed for an upcoming theatrical release, marking the first time the West End production has been captured live at its original London home. The film, a co-production between UPCG, Cameron Mackintosh Limited and LW Entertainment, is set for an international cinema release in 2027.

Directed for the screen by Brett Sullivan (Hadestown), the live capture is produced by Dione Orrom (Six: The Musical Live!), with Universal Pictures Content Group's Helen Parker serving as executive producer.

Andrew Lloyd Webber's PHANTOM OF THE OPERA will welcome three new principal cast members. From Monday 23 November 2026, Kimberly Blake will join the production as Carlotta, Kate Graham as Madame Giry and Luke Kempner as Monsieur André. Ashley Gilmour returns as Raoul alongside the current company who have recently celebrated the show's 40th Anniversary. The production will extend its run at His Majesty's Theatre in London through October 2027.

The musical features music by Andrew Lloyd Webber, lyrics by Charles Hart, additional lyrics by Richard Stilgoe and a book by Stilgoe and Lloyd Webber, based on Gaston Leroux's novel. The original production was directed by Harold Prince, with musical staging and choreography by Gillian Lynne and designs by Maria Björnson.

The original London production won the Olivier Award for Best New Musical, while the Broadway production went on to win seven Tony Awards in 1988, including Best Musical.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan

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