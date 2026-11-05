Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS at Rose Theatre

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Rose Theatre has released rehearsal photos for their world premiere production of The Wind in the Willows - a play by Rob Evans, with music by John Biddle, based on the novel by Kenneth Grahame, directed by Owen Horsley.

The production will play at Rose Theatre in Kingston upon Thames in south west London, from Wednesday 25 November 2026 – Sunday 03 January 2027. The Wind in the Willows marks the return of Director Owen Horsley to the Rose after previously directing 2025’s ‘witty, well-plotted and heartfelt’ (The Stage) rendition of Cinderella.

Sharing the stage with the celebrated Rose Youth Theatre, the cast consists of Tori Burgess (The Snow Queen at The Duke’s Playhouse, Pride & Prejudice* (*sort of)) as Badger, Julian Holt (The Lion, the Witch & the Wardrobe at Gillian Lynne Theatre, Little Shop of Horrors at Regents Park Open Air Theatre) as Toad, Charlotte Mills (Small Prophets, Wendy and Peter Pan at RSC) as Chief Weasel, James Pedley-Holden (Crocodile Fever, Bridgerton) as Mole, and Kingdom Sibanda (Our Town, Stranger Things: The First Shadow) as Ratty.

Get cosy, gather round the tree and listen to Mole’s tale - of how four friends saved not only the Wild Wood, but Christmas itself.

Toad, Ratty, Badger and Mole live a life of laughter and camaraderie, swept up in the joys of life by the river. But as the seasons pass, their friendships are put to the test by the scheming Chief Weasel and his villainous plans. Will Toad’s reckless behaviour catch up with him? Can shy Mole summon the courage to save Toad Hall in time for Christmas? One thing’s for sure - there’s nothing stronger than friendship, family and standing by the ones we love.

This colourful, joyous Christmas extravaganza has laughter, music and song for all the family! Rose Theatre is proud to present a festive adaptation of Kenneth Grahame’s timeless classic, written by Rob Evans and starring a professional cast alongside our celebrated Rose Youth Theatre.

Photo Credit: Mark Douet

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

THE WIND IN THE WILLOWS Rehearsal

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