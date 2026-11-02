 Skip to main content
Shop Merch Add a Show Listing
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company

The production features Simon Oskarsson as D'Artagnan and Sophie Russell as Athos.

By:

You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for The Three Musketeers, a new take on Alexandre Dumas' classic novel, adapted and directed by Told by an Idiot Co-founder and Artistic Director Paul Hunter. The production opens in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, from Saturday 28 November 2026 to Saturday 9 January 2027.

Adapted and directed by Paul Hunter, The Three Musketeers sees Told by an Idiot unleash their trademark visual comedy on Alexandre Dumas' thrilling classic novel in a theatrical feast full of energy, joy and a raging zest for life.

The full company comprises: Ayesha Antoine (Porthos), Aitor Basauri (The Plot Teller), Greg Bernstein (Ensemble), Kimmy Edwards (Abbess/Landlady), Jasmine Elcock (The Queen), Michael Elcock (Rochefort), Matt Gavan (The King), Kelise Gordon-Harrison (Ensemble), Nick Haverson (Cardinal Richelieu/Jean Claude), Martin Hyder (Monsieur Treville/Landlord), Natalie Kimmerling (Kitty), David Olaniregun (Buckingham), Simon Oskarsson (D'Artagnan), Theo Reece (Ensemble), Laura Rogers (Milady), Patricia Rodríguez (Aramis), Sophie Russell (Athos) and Tanvi Virmani (Constance).

Joining Paul Hunter on the creative team are Set and Costume Designer Michael Vale; Lighting Designer Aideen Malone; Composer Ian Ross; Sound Designer Tingying Dong; Choreographer Jennifer Jackson; Physical Comedy Consultant Jos Houben; Dramaturg Stewart Pringle; and Casting Director Matthew Dewsbury CDG.

 

Photo credit: Manuel Harlan

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 1 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 2 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 3 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 4 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 5 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 6 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 7 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 8 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 9 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 10 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 11 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 12 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 13 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 14 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 15 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 16 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 17 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 18 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 19 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company — photo 20 of 20


Company of The Three Musketeers

Buy Tickets to The Three Musketeers



Get Show Info Info
Get Tickets
Cast
Photos
Videos
Powered by Ticketmaster

BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Ticket Central
Hot Show
Tickets From $70
Hot Show
Tickets From $135
Hot Show
Tickets From $58
Hot Show
Tickets From $67
More Hot Shows Discounts
Recommended For You
Show Info Buy Tickets