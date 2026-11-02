Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE THREE MUSKETEERS at Royal Shakespeare Company
The production features Simon Oskarsson as D'Artagnan and Sophie Russell as Athos.
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for The Three Musketeers, a new take on Alexandre Dumas' classic novel, adapted and directed by Told by an Idiot Co-founder and Artistic Director Paul Hunter. The production opens in the Royal Shakespeare Theatre, Stratford-upon-Avon, from Saturday 28 November 2026 to Saturday 9 January 2027.
Adapted and directed by Paul Hunter, The Three Musketeers sees Told by an Idiot unleash their trademark visual comedy on Alexandre Dumas' thrilling classic novel in a theatrical feast full of energy, joy and a raging zest for life.
The full company comprises: Ayesha Antoine (Porthos), Aitor Basauri (The Plot Teller), Greg Bernstein (Ensemble), Kimmy Edwards (Abbess/Landlady), Jasmine Elcock (The Queen), Michael Elcock (Rochefort), Matt Gavan (The King), Kelise Gordon-Harrison (Ensemble), Nick Haverson (Cardinal Richelieu/Jean Claude), Martin Hyder (Monsieur Treville/Landlord), Natalie Kimmerling (Kitty), David Olaniregun (Buckingham), Simon Oskarsson (D'Artagnan), Theo Reece (Ensemble), Laura Rogers (Milady), Patricia Rodríguez (Aramis), Sophie Russell (Athos) and Tanvi Virmani (Constance).
Joining Paul Hunter on the creative team are Set and Costume Designer Michael Vale; Lighting Designer Aideen Malone; Composer Ian Ross; Sound Designer Tingying Dong; Choreographer Jennifer Jackson; Physical Comedy Consultant Jos Houben; Dramaturg Stewart Pringle; and Casting Director Matthew Dewsbury CDG.
Photo credit: Manuel Harlan
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
Company of The Three Musketeers
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