"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: Inside Rehearsals for THE KING'S RANSOM World Premiere at Donmar Warehouse
See Charlie Cox, Tom Fletcher, Matthew Flynn and more as they prepare to bring the production to the stage.
You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the world premiere of Stuart Slade's The King's Ransom at Donmar Warehouse. Matthew Dunster directs Charlie Cox (Vince), Tom Fletcher (Charlie), Matthew Flynn (Mr Bluefield), Blake Harrison (Rusty), Leo Patrick (Jessie Lee), Jenny Rainsford (Rhonda / Jenny), Christopher Short (Elvis), Cherrelle Skeete (Mike), and Ronnie Yorke (Red), with the role of Martha played by Ruby Barker, Eira Kay and Trixie Willis. The production opens on 16 December 2026, with previews from 5 December, and runs until 6 February 2027.
The plan is simple: Kidnap Elvis Presley's corpse. Stash him in a chest freezer. Collect the million-dollar ransom. Memphis, 1977. When an enigmatic criminal mastermind offers small-time crook Vince Black the opportunity of a lifetime, Vince assembles a crack team of misfits and dropouts to attempt the heist of the century: swiping the earthly remains of The King of Rock and Roll.
Inspired by one of the strangest crime stories in American history, The King's Ransom, a new play by Stuart Slade, is a Southern-fried dark comedy about grief, redemption and spectacularly bad decisions.
Photo credit: Johan Persson
See more BroadwayWorld in Google
Make us a preferred source and our stories show up more often in Top Stories and Google’s AI answers.
Breaking Broadway alerts by text
Get the biggest stories sent straight to your phone.
Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime.
|
Powered by
Popular episode