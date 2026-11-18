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You can now get a first look inside rehearsals for the world premiere of Stuart Slade's The King's Ransom at Donmar Warehouse. Matthew Dunster directs Charlie Cox (Vince), Tom Fletcher (Charlie), Matthew Flynn (Mr Bluefield), Blake Harrison (Rusty), Leo Patrick (Jessie Lee), Jenny Rainsford (Rhonda / Jenny), Christopher Short (Elvis), Cherrelle Skeete (Mike), and Ronnie Yorke (Red), with the role of Martha played by Ruby Barker, Eira Kay and Trixie Willis. The production opens on 16 December 2026, with previews from 5 December, and runs until 6 February 2027.

The plan is simple: Kidnap Elvis Presley's corpse. Stash him in a chest freezer. Collect the million-dollar ransom. Memphis, 1977. When an enigmatic criminal mastermind offers small-time crook Vince Black the opportunity of a lifetime, Vince assembles a crack team of misfits and dropouts to attempt the heist of the century: swiping the earthly remains of The King of Rock and Roll.

Inspired by one of the strangest crime stories in American history, The King's Ransom, a new play by Stuart Slade, is a Southern-fried dark comedy about grief, redemption and spectacularly bad decisions.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

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