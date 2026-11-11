Photos: Ian McKellen and Taylor Russell in Rehearsals for LEAR at The Yard Theatre

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The Yard Theatre has released rehearsal photos for Lear, a brand new play starring Ian McKellen and Taylor Russell, co-written by Simon Stephens and Yard Founder and Artistic Director Jay Miller and directed by Jay Miller. Lear runs at The Yard from 17 November 2026 - 2 January 2027, with press night on Tuesday 1 December, as part of the opening season of The Yard’s new building.

Lear is a new play built with Shakespeare’s text and every conversation recorded with Ian McKellen during the process of making it, as opposed to a revival of King Lear. The cast is completed by Lear’s knights, an ensemble of dancers and movement artists including Bobi Coates, Kanako Nakano, Camille Ifé Pettiford and Leo Udvarlaky, with choreography from Malik Nashad Sharpe.

Completing the creative team are Set and Costume Designer Stewart Laing, Sound Designer Josh Anio Grigg, Lighting Designer Zerlina Hughes, Video Designer Sarah Readman, Choreographer Malik Nashad Sharpe, Assistant Director Sophia Golan, Casting Director Heather Basten CDG, Costume Supervisor Florence McGlynn, Costume Assistant Islay Sage, Lighting Programmer Efa Jane, Prop Maker Charlie Stoddart, Set Builders Offcut Scenery, Production Carpenter Ed Dennis, Tailoring by Academy Costumes, Production Manager Nick Flintoff, Cover Production Manager Titch Gosling, Company Stage Manager Kim Battistini and Deputy Stage Manager Rhea Cosford.

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