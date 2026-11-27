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The Yard Theatre has released all new production photos for Lear, a brand new play starring Ian McKellen and Taylor Russell, co-written by Simon Stephens and Yard Founder and Artistic Director Jay Miller and directed by Jay Miller. Lear runs at The Yard until 2 January 2027, with press night on Tuesday 1 December, as part of the opening season of The Yard’s new building. Check out the photos below!

Lear is a new play built with Shakespeare’s text and every conversation recorded with Ian McKellen during the process of making it, as opposed to a revival of King Lear. The cast is completed by Lear’s knights, an ensemble of dancers and movement artists including Bobi Coates, Kanako Nakano, Camille Ifé Pettiford and Leo Udvarlaky, with choreography from Malik Nashad Sharpe.

Ian McKellen has performed in King Lear 708 times. Never like this. Built from Shakespeare’s text and every conversation they recorded making it: a new play by Simon Stephens and Jay Miller, performed by Ian McKellen, Taylor Russell and an ensemble of knights.

Completing the creative team are Set and Costume Designer Stewart Laing, Sound Designer Josh Anio Grigg, Lighting Designer Zerlina Hughes, Video Designer Sarah Readman, Choreographer Malik Nashad Sharpe, Assistant Director Sophia Golan, Casting Director Heather Basten CDG, Costume Supervisor Florence McGlynn, Costume Assistant Islay Sage, Lighting Programmer Efa Jane, Prop Maker Charlie Stoddart, Set Builders Offcut Scenery, Production Carpenter Ed Dennis, Tailoring by Academy Costumes, Production Manager Nick Flintoff, Cover Production Manager Titch Gosling, Company Stage Manager Kim Battistini and Deputy Stage Manager Rhea Cosford.

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The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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