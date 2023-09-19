Photos: HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh Attends MUSICALS FROM THE HEART

Discover the highlights of this spectacular evening of music and philanthropy.

By: Sep. 19, 2023

POPULAR

Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED Photo 1 Photos/Video: Meet the New Cast of the UK Tour of WICKED
Interview: 'Creating This Work Has Forced Me to Completely Rethink Directing For The Stage Photo 2 Interview: Director Sam Yates on Embracing New Dimensions in VANYA
Guest Blog: Why We Will Do Writing Courses Until We Die! Writers Maddie Rice & Tom Machell Photo 3 Guest Blog: Why We Will Do Writing Courses Until We Die! Writers Maddie Rice & Tom Machell on The Value of Their New Courses at Guildhall
Guest Blog: 'We Will Rinse a Joke to Absolute Exhaustion!': Writer Nathan Parkinson on The Photo 4 Guest Blog: 'We Will Rinse a Joke to Absolute Exhaustion!': Writer Nathan Parkinson on The Incredible Journey of POLICE COPS: THE MUSICAL

Southampton-based cardiac charity, Heartbeat, pulled out all the stops for its 30th-anniversary extravaganza, "Musicals from the Heart,” at the Mayflower Theatre, Southampton on Sunday 17 September.

Her Royal Highness The Duchess of Edinburgh, Royal Patron of the heart charity attended the event, as well as familiar faces from Heartbeat’s 30 years serving the region including former patients, members of the cardiac team at the Wessex Cardiac Centre, and loyal supporters of the charity.

See photos below!

The hotly anticipated event, hosted and produced by renowned Broadway and West End performer Earl Carpenter and co-hosted by BBC Radio Solent broadcaster Lou Hannon, captured the hearts of theatre lovers, who were all eager to see the lineup of Hampshire-based stars.

Among those treading the boards were Holly-Anne Hull, Lauren Byrne and Harry Chandler, who dazzled the audience with a host of well-known songs from the musicals. 

Adam Hoskins served as the Music Director and conductor on the night, enthralling the audience with players from the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra.

Earl Carpenter was thrilled with how the night went. He said: “What a night! We are all delighted with the performances, and it was wonderful to get so many old and new friends to get together for an evening of excellent music and for such a good cause.”

The unique collaboration between Heartbeat and the Mayflower aimed to raise vital awareness of the cardiac charity, which plays a major role in supporting over 10,000 patients each year.

 

Michael Ockwell, Chief Executive of the Mayflower Theatre, said: "After an unforgettable night, Mayflower Theatre takes immense pride in having supported Heartbeat in presenting a feast for the ears and eyes. We extend our heartfelt gratitude to all who attended and contributed to making Heartbeat’s 30th anniversary celebrations truly exceptional."

 

Mark Ind, CEO of Heartbeat, expressed his gratitude, saying: "We would like to thank Her Royal Highness, the cast and crew of 'Musicals from the Heart,' as well as the wonderful city of Southampton, for attending this very special performance.

“Since Heartbeat’s launch in 1992, the charity has worked tirelessly to provide the highest quality cardiac care at the Wessex Cardiac Unit based at Southampton General Hospital. It was a true honour to mark this significant milestone in our history with such a memorable event.

"There are so many more people to thank too, this was a real team effort and I’m very grateful to everyone involved.”

 

Projects spearheaded by the charity include Heartbeat House, the charity’s 25-bedroom 'home from home.' The house is designed to support and provide respite to families of cardiac patients undergoing treatment at Southampton General Hospital and is located just a three-minute walk away. The facility's annual operational costs amount to £87,000, fully reliant on donations.

 

Another Heartbeat-funded project is its innovative 3D heart campaign, revolutionising surgeons' approach to invasive cardiac diagnostic testing. Costing £600 per heart, surgeons use specialist cardiac modelling software to non-invasively scan the patient's heart, using methods like CT scans or MRIs. This process creates a detailed blueprint of the heart, which is then sent to a 3D printer. The printer produces an identical plastic model of the heart, providing an in-depth view of the organ and any potential defects.

 

For more information on Heartbeat, please visit: www.heartbeat.co.uk

Photo credit: Stuart Martin

Photos: HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh Attends MUSICALS FROM THE HEART
HRH meeting CEO of Heartbeat, Mark Ind

Photos: HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh Attends MUSICALS FROM THE HEART
HRH meeting Heatbeata??s Tina Richardson, Tina Tolley and Mark Ind

Photos: HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh Attends MUSICALS FROM THE HEART
HRH meeting the cast and the showa??s hosts BBC Radio Solenta??s Lou Hannan and Broadway legend, Earl Carpenter

Photos: HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh Attends MUSICALS FROM THE HEART
HRH meeting show attendees

Photos: HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh Attends MUSICALS FROM THE HEART
HRH meeting show attendees

Photos: HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh Attends MUSICALS FROM THE HEART
HRH meeting show attendees

Photos: HRH The Duchess of Edinburgh Attends MUSICALS FROM THE HEART
HRH enjoying the show



RELATED STORIES - UK / West End

1
Photos: First Look at THE FULL MONTY UK Tour Photo
Photos: First Look at THE FULL MONTY UK Tour

Get a first look at the UK Tour of Simon Beaufoy’s THE FULL MONTY starring Danny Hatchard, Jake Quickenden and Bill Ward.

2
Curves Production of A CHORUS LINE Will Embark on UK Tour Photo
Curve's Production of A CHORUS LINE Will Embark on UK Tour

Curve's hit production of the Broadway musical A CHORUS LINE will return in 2024, playing at Curve from 28 June to 13 July 2024, with a Summer run at Sadler's Wells from 31 July to 25 August and a UK Tour. Learn more about the production here!

3
Full Cast Set For Newly Staged DIANA: THE MUSICAL, Starring Kerry Ellis Photo
Full Cast Set For Newly Staged DIANA: THE MUSICAL, Starring Kerry Ellis

Full casting announced for DIANA: THE MUSICAL at the Eventim Apollo. Find out who is starring in this concert production here!

4
STRICTLY COME DANCING LIVE 2024 Tour Announced Photo
STRICTLY COME DANCING LIVE 2024 Tour Announced

It's time to dust off those scoring paddles and get those dancing shoes ready, because the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour is back for 2024!  Strictly legends Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood return to take up their judging seats and It Takes Two’s Janette Manrara is back as tour host.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Jenna Russell Sings 'There's More To Life' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS Video
Jenna Russell Sings 'There's More To Life' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS
Watch an All-New Trailer For WISHMAS in London Video
Watch an All-New Trailer For WISHMAS in London
Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS Video
Jenna Russell Sings 'Rain On Me' From FLOWERS FOR MRS HARRIS
View all Videos

TICKET CENTRAL

Ticket CentralPixel SHOP BROADWAY
MJ THE MUSICAL
HERE LIES LOVE
Ticket CentralPixel STAGE MAG
THE BOOK OF MORMON
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG

Recommended For You