Photos: HAMLET HAIL TO THE THIEF is Now Playing at the Barbican Theatre

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All new photos have been released for Hamlet Hail to the Thief at the Barbican Theatre where the production runs until 23 January 2027, following a world premiere at Aviva Studios home of Factory International and the Royal Shakespeare Company last year. Check out the photos below!

Thom Yorke, Christine Jones and Steven Hoggett have collaborated on a dynamic new version of Hamlet where Shakespeare’s words are illuminated by Radiohead’s celebrated album Hail to the Thief re worked by Yorke and performed live by a cast of musicians and actors. Tickets are on sale at www.hamlethailtothethief.com

Samuel Blenkin reprises his role as Hamlet, alongside Ami Tredrea as Ophelia, Paul Hilton as Claudius/ Ghost, Claudia Harrison as Gertrude, Alby Baldwin as Horatio, Brandon Grace as Laertes, Felipe Pacheco as Guildenstern, Romaya Weaver as Barnarda/ Player Queen / understudy Ophelia, and Marienella Phillips as understudy Rosencrantz, Barnarda/ Player Queen and Gravedigger. Completing the cast will be Nicolas Tennant as Polonius, Merryl Ansah as Gravedigger/ understudy Gertrude, Miles Barrow as Rosencrantz/ understudy Hamlet, Halim Diwani as understudy Laertes, Horatio, and Guildenstern and Gavin James as understudy Claudius and Polonius.

The full original band returns to the production including Ed Begley (Vocals), Tom Brady (Music Supervisor, Music Director and Keys 2), Jenny Clifford (Guitars), Joe Downard (Bass Guitar), Shane Forbes (Drums), Meg Hill (Vocals), Tom Knowles (Associate Music Supervisor and Keys 1) and Adam Martin (Guitars). They are joined by two additional cover singers Emilio Moreno Arias and Josephina Ortiz Lewis.

Elsinore has a new ruler, and the air bites. ‘Hamlet Hail to the Thief’ centres on Hamlet and Ophelia’s awakening to the lies and corruption infecting their war-like state. In this witching hour, when ghosts reveal wild and hurling truths, hectic pulses through the blood of its citizens. When minds and hearts are overthrown, music speaks loudly.

Hail to the Thief (2003) is Radiohead’s sixth studio album with singles including ‘There There’, ‘2+2=5’ and ‘Go to Sleep’. Recorded in the wake of the September 11 attacks and the subsequent ‘War On Terror’, the album underscores a period of paranoia, fear and anxiety, with dystopian themes incorporating Orwell inspired lyrics and theatrical, Brothers Grimm style fables. Inspired by Thom’s preparation work for Hamlet Hail to the Thief, Radiohead released ‘Hail To The Thief – Live Recordings’ last September, revisiting archived tracks from across live shows from 2003 to 2009.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

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