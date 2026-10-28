Photos: Graham Norton, Amy Dowden and More Attend JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Cancer Research UK Gala

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Last night Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals hosted a gala performance of Jesus Christ Superstar in support of Cancer Research UK at Theatre Royal Drury Lane. Check out photos from inside the special performance.

The star-studded show was attended by Cancer Research UK supporters and famous faces including Amy Dowden, Graham Norton and Rebecca Lucy Taylor (aka Self Esteem), as well as Brian Conley and Denise Van Outen.

The smash-hit production, starring Sam Ryder as Jesus, is currently playing at the Theatre Royal Drury Lane until Saturday 9 January 2027, following a sell-out summer season at The London Palladium, and ahead of a UK tour from February next year. Find out more at london.jesuschristsuperstar.com.

Producer Michael Harrison commented, "Everyone connected with Jesus Christ Superstar is proud to support Cancer Research UK. Theatre has the unique ability to bring communities together and create a lasting impact beyond the stage. By supporting this important cause with a special Gala, we hope to play a part in raising awareness and make a meaningful difference to the lives of those affected by cancer."

Simon Ledsham, Director of Fundraising at Cancer Research UK, said:

"We're so grateful to everyone at Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals for hosting such a special evening in support of Cancer Research UK, and to everyone who came along.

"Every step we take towards beating cancer is made possible by people coming together like this. Together, we can continue driving the breakthroughs that bring us closer to a world where everybody can live longer, better lives, free from the fear of cancer.'

Over the past 50 years, Cancer Research UK's work has helped double cancer survival in the UK, and the charity continues to drive progress for people affected by cancer and their loved ones.

The cast of Jesus Christ Superstar are Sam Ryder as Jesus, Tyrone Huntley* as Judas Iscariot; Desmonda Cathabel as Mary Magdalene; David Thaxton as Pontius Pilate; nine performers sharing the role of King Herod: Matt Bomer (until 31 October); Rob Brydon (2 – 7 November); Reece Shearsmith (9 – 14 November); Bob The Drag Queen (16 – 21 November); Michael Ball (23 November – 5 December); Simon Russell Beale (7 – 12 December); Omid Djalili (14 – 19 December); Layton Williams (21 December 2026 – 2 January 2027) and concluding the season, Glenn Close (4 to 9 January 2027). Bob Harms plays Caiaphas; Matty J* plays Annas/Alternate Judas, Phil King plays Peter, Eric Lewis plays Simon and Matthew Harvey is Standby Jesus.

The company is completed by: Koko Alexandra, Jasmine Jules Andrews, Courtney Arango, Amy Barker, Alistair Beattie, Daniel Bowskill, Jahlil M Burke, Martha Burton, Marcelo Cervone, Sarah Freer, Sebastian Goffin, Alexander Kranz, Owen Lloyd, Milo McCarthy, Dan Moore, Cherece Richards, Kyle Richardson, Olivia Saunders, Toyan Thomas-Browne, Charley Warburton and Lillie-Pearl Wildman.

Tim Rice and Andrew Lloyd Webber's iconic global phenomenon is directed by Tim Sheader with choreography by Olivier Award-winner Drew McOnie and design by Tony and Olivier Award-winner Tom Scutt. Reuniting the creative team of the 2016 Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production 10 years on to create a unique staging of their Olivier award-winning, worldwide smash-hit production.

Jesus Christ Superstar follows the events of the last days of the life of Jesus Christ, as seen through the eyes of Judas. Reflecting the rock roots that defined a generation, the legendary score includes 'I Don't Know How to Love Him', 'Gethsemane' and the iconic title number 'Superstar'.

Originally released as an album, Jesus Christ Superstar opened on Broadway in 1971, at the Mark Hellinger Theatre, where it was nominated for five Tony Awards including Best Original Score. The original London production ran for over eight years. By the time it closed, after 3,358 performances, it had become the longest-running musical in West End history at that time.

Joining director Tim Sheader, choreographer Drew McOnie and designer Tom Scutt on the creative team are musical supervisor Tom Deering, lighting designer Lee Curran, sound designer Adam Fisher, wigs, hair and makeup designers Sam Cox & Maria Johal, fight director Kate Waters and casting directors Grindrod Burton Casting. With orchestrations by Andrew Lloyd Webber.

Michael Harrison for Lloyd Webber Harrison Musicals presents the Regent's Park Open Air Theatre production by arrangement with LW Entertainment.

Photo Credit: Justine Matthew

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Related Stories 1 JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR Adds Performances at Theatre Royal Drury Lane; Sam Ryder's 'Gethsemane' To Be Released

JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR announced a 12-week extension at Theatre Royal Drury Lane following its London Palladium run, with Sam Ryder continuing as Jesus. Sam Ryder's recording of 'Gethsemane' will also be released as a single.