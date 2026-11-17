"OMG you guys!" LEGALLY BLONDE is more respected now than when it premiered on Broadway in 2007. Today, we explore what happened then, and what has changed since! Joining us is original Broadway "Brooke Wyndam" turned director/choreographer Nikki Snelson (ANNIE GET YOUR GUN, SWEET CHARITY, A CHORUS LINE).
Photos: First Look at THE AFRONAUTS at Royal Court Theatre
Lucian Msamati and Ama Qamata star in the production.
You can now get a first look at production images for the world premiere of The Afronauts, a Zambian space race epic by award-winning writer Ryan Calais Cameron who is co-directing with Monique Touko. The Afronauts marks the finale of The Royal Court Theatre's 70th anniversary Downstairs season, and is now running until Saturday 19 December, with press night on Monday 23 November 2026.
The international cast brings together Black British and Black African talent led by Lucian Msamati as Edward and Ama Qamata, in her UK stage debut, as Matha. The company is completed by Ivanno Jeremiah as Simon, Chomba S. Taulo as Ben, Munashe Chirisa as Cheelo, Pamela Nomvete as Grace, Lukwesa Mwamba as Liji, and Prince Kundai as David.
The creative team includes Set Designer Soutra Gilmour, Costume Designer Kinnetia Isidore, Lighting Designer Ryan Day, Composer and Sound Designer Khalil Madovi, Video Designer Dick Straker, Movement Director Kloé Dean, Wigs, Hair and Makeup Designer Cynthia De La Rosa, Casting Director Heather Basten CDG CSA, Dramaturg Gillian Greer, Cultural Dramaturg Mwansa Phiri, Voice & Dialect Coach Joel Trill, Fight Director Kev McCurdy, Intimacy Coordinator Maisie Carter, Props Supervisor Lily Mollgaard, Props Maker Marcus Hall Props, Flying and Illusions John Maddox, Assistant Director Danielle Kassaraté, and Associate Lighting Designer Catja Hamilton.
'As long as a man can dream, he can push the limits of what's possible' Zambia, 1964: the space race has a new contender. As the world's great powers set their sights on the moon, a schoolteacher gathers a group of misfit dreamers and trains them for lift-off. The Afronauts tells the true(ish) story of the Zambian Space Program, and a nation's defiant dream to reach for the stars.
Photo credit: Marc Brenner
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