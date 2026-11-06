When you explore a blockbusterlike Hamilton, you end up talking as much about the revolution behind the musical as the one inside it. Today we welcome someone who understands both personally: actor and longtime Lin-Manuel Miranda collaborator Mandy Gonzalez (IN THE HEIGHTS, WICKED, SUNSET BOULEVARD).
Photos: First Look at IPHIGÉNIE EN TAURIDE at English National Opera
Lyndsey Turner's new production of Gluck's opera stars Christine Rice and Jacques Imbrailo and runs through November 14 at the London Coliseum.
Gluck's rarely performed opera, Iphigénie en Tauride, makes its English National Opera (ENO) premiere in a new production at the London Coliseum, running from 6-14 November 2026. See photos of the production.
Widely regarded as Gluck’s greatest work, the opera follows Iphigénie, secretly saved from sacrifice by the goddess Diana and now serving as her priestess, whose world is upended by the arrival of her tormented brother Oreste. As he seeks release from his persecution, the siblings are drawn towards reconciliation and divine mercy.
Iphigénie en Tauride is directed by the Olivier Award-winning Lyndsey Turner. She returns to ENO following her production of Noye’s Fludde in 2019 which went on to win an Olivier Award, and her recent success with the Almeida and West End production of 1536 which was presented with ‘characteristic finesse’ (The Independent).
The award-winning Orchestra of ENO will be conducted by Baroque specialist David Bates, who makes his ENO debut. Bates has dedicated his internationally acclaimed career to bringing long-forgotten repertoire back to life and has attracted praise for his ‘superbly engaging, theatrically thrilling’ performances (Gramophone).
At the emotional heart of Iphigénie en Tauride is the relationship between brother and sister, Iphigénie and Oreste. Leading the cast as Iphigénie is mezzo-soprano Christine Rice, following her standout performance in ENO’s Olivier Award-winning production of Dead Man Walking (2025) as Sister Helen Prejean. Widely regarded as one of the leading British mezzo-sopranos, she was appointed MBE in the 2023 New Year Honours for services to opera and has performed at many of the world's most renowned opera houses throughout her distinguished career.
Performing the role of her brother, Oreste, is baritone Jacques Imbrailo who also makes a welcome return to ENO following his recent performance as Owen Hart in Dead Man Walking. A former ROH Jette Parker Young Artist, Imbrailo won the Audience Prize at the 2007 BBC Cardiff Singer of the World competition and has since established himself as one of opera’s most sought-after artists.
They will be joined by tenor Nick Pritchard as Pylade, and baritone Morgan Pearse as Thoas. Former Harewood Artist and mezzo-soprano Amy Holyland will perform the role of Second Priestess. The cast is completed by sopranos Olivia Rose Tringham, Harewood Artist, and Sarah Gilford, who perform the roles of First Priestess and A Greek Woman respectively, and chorus member Robert Winslade Anderson, bass, as Scythian Priest, alongside the Chorus of ENO.
Iphigénie en Tauride will be performed in its original French libretto by Nicolas-François Guillard, with English surtitles. The creative team is completed by Soutra Gilmour as the Set and Costume Designer, and Tim Mitchell as the Lighting Designer.
Iphigénie en Tauride runs at the London Coliseum from 6-14 November 2026 for four performances.
Photo Credit: Helen Murray
Zoe Houghton, Travis Elliot Smith, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Travis Elliot Smith, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
The Cast of ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
The Cast of ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
The Cast of ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
The Cast of ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
The Cast of ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
The Cast of ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Christine Rice, Morag Boyle, Olivia Rose Tringham, Katey Rylands, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Chorus of ENO, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
The Cast of ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
The Cast of ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
The Cast of ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
The Cast of ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
The Cast of ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
The Cast ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Sarah Gilford, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
IPHIGENIE EN TAURIDE by Christoph Gluck ; Production Photography ; Cast: Christine Rice, Jacques Imbrailo, Nick Pritchard, Morgan Pearse, Olivia Rose Tringham, Amy Holyland, Sarah Gilford, Robert Winslade Anderson ; Directed by Lyndsey Turner ; Conducted by David Bates ; Libretto by Nicolas Francois Guillard ; Set and Costume Design by Soutra Gilmour ; Lighting Design by Tim Mitchell ; The Orchestra of English National Opera ; English National Opera, London Coliseum, London, UK ; 4 November 2026 ; Photo: Helen Murray www.helenmurrayphotos.com
Nick Pritchard, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Nick Pritchard, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Morgan Pearse, Katey Rylands, Sophie Goldrick, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Morgan Pearse, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Joanne Appleby, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Jacques Imbrailo, Sarah Gilford, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Jacques Imbrailo, Nick Pritchard, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Jacques Imbrailo, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Jacques Imbrailo, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Jacques Imbrailo, David Porter Thomas, Andrew Tinkler, Robert Winslade Anderson, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
Jacques Imbrailo, Christine Rice, ENO's Iphigénie en Tauride 2026
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