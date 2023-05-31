Photos: First Look at GROUNDHOG DAY and Booking Extension Announced

The show will now will run until 19 August.

The Old Vic has released all-new production photos of the Olivier Award-winning musical, Groundhog Day, opening next week.

The theatre has also announced a one-week extension of the show, directed by Matthew Warchus (A Christmas Carol, Matilda The Musical stage/film), with book by Danny Rubin (Groundhog Day film) and music and lyrics by Tim Minchin (Matilda The Musical, Upright). The critically acclaimed musical, which premiered at The Old Vic in 2016, will run until 19 August 2023.

Tickets for performances 14–19 August 2023 go on sale today, (31 May), at 12pm.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan





