Photos: First Look At Susie Blake In Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D UK Tour

Susie Blake, Sophie Ward and Joe McFadden will star in the brand new production of Rachel Wagstaff's acclaimed adaptation of Agatha Christie's THE MIRROR CRACK'D. The production, directed by Philip Franks, will begin its UK Tour at Devonshire Park, Eastbourne on 9 September 2022.

THE MIRROR CRACK'D will star Susie Blake as Miss Marple, Sophie Ward as Marina Gregg, Joe McFadden as Jason Rudd, Oliver Boot as Chief Inspector Craddock, Veronica Roberts as Dolly Bantry, Mara Allen as Cherry Baker, Sarah Lawrie as Ella Zielinsky, Lorenzo Martelli as Guiseppe Renzo, Jules Melvin as Heather Leigh, David Partridge as Cyril Leigh, Chrystine Symone as Lola Brewster and Holly Smith in the ensemble.

In 1960s England, a wind of change is blowing through the land. It has even reached the sleepy village of St Mary Mead. There's a new housing estate, which alarms the villagers as much as it intrigues them and, even more unsettling, a rich American film star has bought the manor house. Jane Marple, confined to a chair after an accident, is wondering if life has passed her by. Then there is a shocking murder, and Miss Marple must unravel a web of lies, danger and tragedy. This adaptation of Agatha Christie's famous novel brings real emotional depth and psychological insight to a thrilling story of secrets, loss and revenge.

The Mirror Crack'd From Side to Side was published in the UK in 1962 and adapted as a feature film, The Mirror Crack'd, in 1980, starring Angela Lansbury as Miss Marple, Elizabeth Taylor, Kim Novak, Rock Hudson and Tony Curtis. On television, adaptations of the novel have starred Joan Hickson as Miss Marple in 1992 and Julia McKenzie as Miss Marple in 2011.



Susie Blake is best known for playing the Continuity Announcer in Victoria Wood: As Seen on TV, as well as her regular roles of Bev Unwin in ITV's Coronation Street and Hillary Nicholson in BBC's Mrs Brown's Boys. She has recently appeared in series one and two of Kate & Koji (ITV), Not Going Out (BBC One) and The Real Marigold Hotel (BBC One). Her films include Fierce Creatures and Nativity 3: Dude, Where's My Donkey?!. Her theatre credits include Fisherman's Friends: The Musical (Hall for Cornwall), Some Mothers Do 'Ave 'Em (UK Tour), My Fair Lady (Grange Festival), Grumpy Old Women Live 2 & 3, When We Are Married (West End), Pygmalion (Chichester Festival Theatre), Madame Morrible in Wicked (West End) and Belinda Blair in Noises Off (National Theatre).