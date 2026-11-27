Photos: FOURTEEN AGAIN is Now Playing at Menier Chocolate Factory
The cast includes Ria Jones, Neil Morrissey, and Sally Ann Triplett, with understudies Jayne Ashley, Matt Gillett.
All new photos have been released from Fourteen Again at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Jonathan O’Boyle’s production will open at the Menier on Wednesday 2 December, with previews from Saturday 21 November, and runs until Saturday 27 February 2027. Check out the photos below!
The cast includes Ria Jones, Neil Morrissey, and Sally Ann Triplett, with understudies Jayne Ashley, Matt Gillett.
Fourteen Again begins at the local Slimming Club, where Peggy is reunited with Lou, her best friend from school who she hasn’t seen since they were teenagers. As kids, no two friends were ever funnier or more fun, but here, now, today they are shadows of their younger selves - and a story unfolds of looking back to the future, full of comedy, love and pain, with Victoria Wood’s amazing songs moving the musical fast forward.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy), Neil Morrissey (Duncan)
Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy), Neil Morrissey (Duncan)
Neil Morrissey (Duncan), Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy)
Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy)
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