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Photos: FOURTEEN AGAIN in Rehearsal at the Menier Chocolate Factory

Jonathan O’Boyle’s production will open at the Menier on Wednesday 2 December, with previews from Saturday 21 November.

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All new photos have been released from rehearsal for Fourteen Again at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Jonathan O’Boyle’s production will open at the Menier on Wednesday 2 December, with previews from Saturday 21 November, and runs until Saturday 27 February 2027. Check out the photos below!

The cast includes Ria Jones, Neil Morrissey, and Sally Ann Triplett, with understudies Jayne Ashley, Matt Gillett.

Fourteen Again begins at the local Slimming Club, where Peggy is reunited with Lou, her best friend from school who she hasn’t seen since they were teenagers. As kids, no two friends were ever funnier or more fun, but here, now, today they are shadows of their younger selves - and a story unfolds of looking back to the future, full of comedy, love and pain, with Victoria Wood’s amazing songs moving the musical fast forward.

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

Photos: FOURTEEN AGAIN in Rehearsal at the Menier Chocolate Factory — photo 1 of 10


Neil Morrissey (Duncan).

Photos: FOURTEEN AGAIN in Rehearsal at the Menier Chocolate Factory — photo 2 of 10


Sammy Murray

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Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy), Ria Jones (Lou).

Photos: FOURTEEN AGAIN in Rehearsal at the Menier Chocolate Factory — photo 4 of 10


Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy), Neil Morrissey (Duncan).

Photos: FOURTEEN AGAIN in Rehearsal at the Menier Chocolate Factory — photo 5 of 10


Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy), Neil Morrisey (Duncan).

Photos: FOURTEEN AGAIN in Rehearsal at the Menier Chocolate Factory — photo 6 of 10


Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy), Ria Jones (Lou). 

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Ria Jones (Lou).

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Ria Jones (Lou), Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy).

Photos: FOURTEEN AGAIN in Rehearsal at the Menier Chocolate Factory — photo 9 of 10


Jonathan O'Boyle

Photos: FOURTEEN AGAIN in Rehearsal at the Menier Chocolate Factory — photo 10 of 10


Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy).

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