My guest this week is author Deborah Phillips whose new book is titled: AND THIS IS MY FRIEND SANDY — SANDY WILSON’S THE BOY FRIEND, LONDON THEATRE AND GAY CULTURE. Sandy Wilson's The Boyfriend — for which he wrote the book, music, & lyrics — is one of the most successful British musicals of all time.
Photos: FOURTEEN AGAIN in Rehearsal at the Menier Chocolate Factory
Jonathan O’Boyle’s production will open at the Menier on Wednesday 2 December, with previews from Saturday 21 November.
All new photos have been released from rehearsal for Fourteen Again at the Menier Chocolate Factory. Jonathan O’Boyle’s production will open at the Menier on Wednesday 2 December, with previews from Saturday 21 November, and runs until Saturday 27 February 2027. Check out the photos below!
The cast includes Ria Jones, Neil Morrissey, and Sally Ann Triplett, with understudies Jayne Ashley, Matt Gillett.
Fourteen Again begins at the local Slimming Club, where Peggy is reunited with Lou, her best friend from school who she hasn’t seen since they were teenagers. As kids, no two friends were ever funnier or more fun, but here, now, today they are shadows of their younger selves - and a story unfolds of looking back to the future, full of comedy, love and pain, with Victoria Wood’s amazing songs moving the musical fast forward.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
Neil Morrissey (Duncan).
Sammy Murray
Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy), Neil Morrissey (Duncan).
Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy), Neil Morrisey (Duncan).
Ria Jones (Lou).
Sally Ann Triplett (Peggy).
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