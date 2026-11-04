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Photos: Elizabeth Anderson and More in THE HUNGER GAMES: ON STAGE

The show is currently booking until 14 February 2027.

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All new photos have been released from The Hunger Games: On Stage, which has just entered its second year at Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre. The show is currently booking until 14 February 2027. Check out the photos below!

The Hunger Games: On Stage has welcomed a new company as the production enters a new chapter. The creative team has introduced some enhancements across costume, video and lighting design, alongside refinements to the script and staging.

The Hunger Games: On Stage is now led by Elizabeth Anderson as Katniss Everdeen with Vinnie Copeland as Peeta Mellark, Nathan Stokes as Gale Hawthorne, Daisy Statham as Prim, Alix Dunmore as Mrs. Everdeen, Isabel Della-Porta as Effie Trinket, Theo Ogundipe as Cinna, Neil McDermott (EastEnders) as Haymitch Abernathy and Daniel Brocklebank (Coronation Street) as Caesar Flickerman.

The company is completed by returning cast members Aiya Agustin (Rue), Geo Bailey (Tippet), Alexandra Barredo (Fossa), Jessica Daugirda (Offstage Swing), Luca Moscardini (Offstage Swing) and new cast members Jason Battersby (Cato), Jesse Chidera (Offstage Swing), Elliot Copeland (Offstage Swing), Myla Carmen (Clove),  Archie Durrant (Stele), Xanthe Gibson (Offstage Swing & Alternate Katniss), Maria Goodman (Offstage Swing), Joseph Lukehurst (Onstage Swing), Montel Morrison (Thresh), Jhanaica Van Mook (Glimmer), Lewis Renninson (Drove), Florence Russell (Offstage Swing), Jake Scott Newton (Marvel), Emma Shannon (Onstage Swing), Hamish Skeoch (Fila) and Rhodri Watkins (Offstage Swing).

Troubadour Canary Wharf Theatre, the 1,200-seat purpose-built, dynamic theatre-in-the-round venue designed specifically to host this production, is situated right in the heart of London’s vibrant Canary Wharf.

Conor McPherson (The Weir, Girl from the North Country, The Seafarer) has adapted the first book from Suzanne Collins’ epic series and the first film from Lionsgate’s iconic film franchise for this live theatrical production. The production is helmed by director Matthew Dunster (2:22 - A Ghost Story, Hangmen, The Pillowman, Hedda and John Niven’s The Battle).

Photo Credit: Johan Persson

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Vinnie Copeland as Peeta Mellark & Elizabeth Anderson as Katniss Everdeen

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Theo Ogundipe as Cinna

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Neil McDermott as Haymitch Abernathy

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LtoR Daisy Statham as Primrose Everdeen & Elizabeth Anderson as Katniss Everdeen

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Vinnie Copeland as Peeta Mellark

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Aiya Agustin as Rue

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Daisy Statham as Primose Everdeen and cast

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Company

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Company

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Daniel Brocklebank as Caesar Flickerman

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Isabel Della-Porta as Effie Trinket

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Elizabeth Anderson as Katniss Everdeen

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Elizabeth Anderson as Katniss Everdeen

Buy Tickets to The Hunger Games: On Stage

More on this show: THE HUNGER GAMES ON STAGE Extends Booking to February 2027 · 5/28/2026




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