Photos: EUROTRASH in Rehearsal at the Young Vic Theatre

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The Young Vic Theatre has released first-look rehearsal images from Eurotrash, starring Kathryn Hunter and Ben Whishaw, coming to the Young Vic Theatre later this month, and announce a pair of new performances on sale. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Walter Meierjohann, Eurotrash brings Christian Kracht’s international best-seller in a new adaptation by Colin Teevan to the stage. It plays from 13 November to 9 January, with a press night on 19 November.

Alongside Hunter and Whishaw, who play Mother and Christian, the cast includes Deanna H. Choi, Glyn Pritchard and understudies Annabel Arden and Chris Jared.

A pair of new performances on 28 December and 2 January are now on sale, giving audiences the opportunity to experience the previously sold-out run. At the performance on 28 December, the role of Mother will be played by Annabel Arden, and the role of The Janitor will be played by Chris Jared. At the performance on 2 January, the role of Christian will be played by Chris Jared.

A blocked novelist is summoned to Zurich by his aged mother who is barely keeping it together with vodka, pills and Ferragamo sweaters. Together they embark upon an impromptu journey to give away the mother's fortune, amassed from arms investments and dairy products, in order to come to terms with their own and Europe's dark history. With the cash stuffed in a plastic bag, the bickering pair take a chaotic and outrageous road trip through the snowy mountains and valleys of Switzerland.

Eurotrash is both a darkly comic travelogue and a poignant search for redemption and connection.

The creative team features set & costume design by Lizzie Clachan, lighting design by Richard Howell, composition and co-sound design by Deanna H. Choi, co-sound design by Charlie Smith, movement direction by Jozef Houben, and wigs, hair and make-up design by Kim Kasim.

The Costume Supervisor is Johanna Coe, the Props Supervisor is Laura Flowers, the Associate Director is Romana Meyrat, the Jerwood Assistant Director is Lydia McKinley, the Production Manager is Kat Ellis, the Company Stage Manager is Sarah Lyndon, the Deputy Stage Manager is Chloe Forestier-Walker and the Assistant Stage Manager (Book Cover) is Rosie Bannister.

Photo Credit: Ellie Kurttz

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