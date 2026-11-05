Photos: Dave Hearn, Adam Elliott, and More in CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

All new photos have been released of the West End and touring cast of MISCHIEF’s production of CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG. Check out the photos below!

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG will run at London’s Wyndham’s Theatre, a Delfont Mackintosh Theatre in the West End from 18 December 2026 to 23 January 2027.

The West End and touring cast is: James Akka as Dennis (until 13 January), Jonathan Sayer as Dennis (from 14 – 23 January), Adam Elliott as Chris, original Mischief member Dave Hearn as Max, Matthew Howell as Robert (until 13 January), Henry Lewis as Robert (from 14-23 January) Jay Olpin as Max, Luke Pierre as Jonathan, Aein Nasseri as Trevor, Dumile Sibanda as Annie and Ashley Tucker as Sandra. The understudies are Billie Hamer, Robert Lane, Claire Lee Shenfield, Josh Patel-Foster (from 23rd Jan) and Jamie Sandersfield.

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG brings tidings of chaos and joy as The Cornley Amateur Drama Society return and attempt to tackle the Charles Dickens’ classic, A Christmas Carol. The Cornley crew battle miscommunication, delays to their set, actors missing in action and a growing feud over who will play the lead. This disastrous take on the much loved classic Christmas story of Ebenezer Scrooge is a festive slice of pure escapism.

CHRISTMAS CAROL GOES WRONG played to sell-out houses, when it premiered at The Apollo Theatre in Shaftesbury Avenue last year. It is written by original Mischief Members Henry Lewis, Jonathan Sayer and Henry Shields and the production is directed by Matt DiCarlo, who also helmed the award-winning The Comedy About Spies which is on its second mission at London’s Adelphi Theatre where it is running until 26 September 2026.

The creative team joining the authors and director are set designer Libby Todd, Costume Designer Roberto Surace, lighting designer David Howe and sound designer and composer Alexandra Faye Braithwaite.

Photo Credit: Mark Senior

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming