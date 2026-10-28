Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: DR. SEUSS'S HOW THE GRINCH STOLE CHRISTMAS! THE MUSICAL In Rehearsal at Leeds Playhouse
Joel Montague leads the cast as the Grinch in Tom Wright's directorial debut for the Playhouse's inaugural season.
The streets of Who-ville are beginning to spring to life as rehearsals are underway for Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical at Leeds Playhouse. The festive spectacular opens in the Playhouse's Quarry Theatre on 19 November, with performances running until 16 January. See photos from rehearsal below.
The full cast and creative team have now come together in Leeds, led by acclaimed West End performer Joel Montague as the Grinch. Directed by Leeds Playhouse Artistic Director Tom Wright, the production will take shape in the coming weeks into a larger-than-life festive adventure packed with music, mischief and heart.
Featuring a book and lyrics by Timothy Mason and music by Mel Marvin, the production follows the record-breaking Broadway success of the musical and forms a centrepiece of the Playhouse's festive programme and Tom Wright's inaugural season as Artistic Director. Produced in association with Running Subway, this brand-new UK production promises to transport audiences to the whimsical world of Who-ville for a magical festive adventure.
Director Tom Wright said: "Rehearsals are where Who-ville stops being drawings on a page and starts being real. Within days, Joel's Grinch had found his sneer, our young company had found their voices, and the room was full of the kind of chaos that only a Dr. Seuss world can produce. It's a joy to watch it come together, and I can't wait for families across Leeds to be part of it next month."
Making his stage debut as Young Max will be local actor from West Yorkshire Jack Arnold, while Yorkshire star of TV and stage Matt Sutton (A Woman of Substance, Channel 4; Reykjavík, Hampstead Theatre) plays Old Max.
The residents of Who-ville will be brought to life by a company of acclaimed performers including Alison Fitzjohn as Grandma Who, Luke Latchman as Papa Who, Sharon Wattis as Mama Who and Timothy Speyer as Grandpa Who.
The Ensemble Company features Tom Ansell, Sèyí Awe, Kathryn Barnes, Emily Barnett-Salter, Jessica Barton, Jack Campbell, Zephaniah Gould, Harumi Maeda, Cara Gabrielle Thomas and Jacob Whawell. Together they will create the vibrant world of Who-ville, performing multiple characters and bringing the production's festive spectacle, choreography and musical numbers to life.
The cast combines performers with experience across the West End, UK touring productions and regional theatre, resulting in a company full of exceptional vocal talent, comedy and storytelling skill.
Joining director Tom Wright on the creative team are Set & Costume Designer Simon Higlett; Assistant Designer and Costume Supervisor Rachael Griffin; Choreographer Tinovimbanashe Sibanda; Wigs, Hair and Makeup Designer and Supervisor Alice Hardy; Lighting Designer Jai Morjaria; Sound Designers Rob Bettle and Sam Clarkson for Sound Quiet Time; Musical Supervisor Nick Barstow; Musical Director Livi Van Warmelo; Assistant Musical Director Jonathan Mitra; Band Fixers Andy Barnwell and Richard Weeden of BW Musicians Ltd; Associate Director Gitika Buttoo; Video Designer Gino Ricardo Green; Adult Casting Director Annelie Powell CDG; Casting Associate Charlotte Agnew Fox and Young Company Casting Directors and General Managers Keston & Keston.
The production will feature a company of 14 young performers, selected from an open casting call launched by Leeds Playhouse and children's casting directors Keston & Keston earlier this year. Hundreds of young people from across the North of England were invited to submit self-tapes. Following workshops and recalls, Aba Batista, Lulu Barker, Jack Booth, Rudy Bragg, Zane Chaba, Minnie Day, Issa Leach, Ellie McArdle, Oliver Maurice, Karis Musongole, Cole Nicholson, Harper Philpott, Haiden Sihapanya and Isabel Zhang have been selected to join the company and will bring the children of Who-ville to life throughout the festive run.
Tickets for Dr. Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical are on sale now. Due to popular demand two additional dates have been added on Sunday 3 & 10 January, both at 12.30pm. There will be Relaxed and Dementia Friendly performances as well as educational workshops delivered by the Playhouse's award-winning Playhouse Connect team.
Photo Credit: Johan Persson
Young company members
Tom Ansell and Jack Campbell
The company of Dr Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
The company of Dr Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
The company of Dr Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
The company of Dr Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Jessica Barton
Jacob Whawell
Jack Campbell and Harumi Maeda
Director Tom Wright with Young Company members
Director Tom Wright with Joel Montague and Jack Arnold
Choreographer Tinovimbanashe Sibanda and Musical Supervisor Nick Barstow
Cara Gabrielle Thomas and Emily Barnett-Salter
Associate Director Gitika Buttoo
The company in rehearsals for Dr Seuss's How The Grinch Stole Christmas! The Musical
Sèyí Awe and Joel Montague
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