Photos: CLUB NVRLND Opens at The Vaults With Diana Vickers, Le Fil and More
Guests in attendance included: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Ciara Murphy, Ajay Cheema, Morgan Gregory, Aaron Renfree, Alexis Knox & Danica Taylor amongst others.
You can now get a first look at opening night images for Club NVRLND at The Vaults. Guests in attendance included: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Ciara Murphy, Ajay Cheema, Morgan Gregory, Aaron Renfree, Alexis Knox & Danica Taylor amongst others.
Club NVRLND plays until Sunday 31 January 2027, starring Diana Vickers as Wendy Darling, RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Le Fil as Tiger Lily, George Renshaw as Peter Pan, Ceili O'Connor as Tink, Peter Caulfield as The Crocodile, Matthew Gent as Hook, Becky Bassett as Ensemble/Nana, Damian Buhagiar as Ensemble/Smee, Max James Hodge, Joshua de La-Garde, Elinor Morris, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Appolilly Szwarc and Natalie Yin.
Conceived and directed by Steven Kunis, with a book by Olivier Award-winning Jack Holden, Club NVRLND is a high-energy immersive nightclub musical, transforming The Vaults into Peter Pan's underground nightclub. Audiences are invited inside NVRLND to drink, dance and party alongside the cast as the story unfolds around them. Set to the biggest 2000s anthems by legends including Britney Spears, Rihanna, Outkast, Coldplay and many more, everyone is welcome to leave their worries at the door and lose themselves on the dancefloor! The doors to NVRLND open for an hour before the show, with the party continuing afterwards.
Photo credit: Danny Kaan
LtoR Pasty & Mocha
Piper Stone
LtoR Morgan Gregory & guest
LtoR guest & Inti
Laurence Llewelyn Bowen
Glen Adamson & guest
Danica Taylor
Ajay Cheema & Ciara Murphy
Aaron Renfree & guest
Opening night for Club NVRLND
Opening night for Club NVRLND
Opening night for Club NVRLND
Centre Ciara Murphy & Ajay Cheema
Opening night for Club NVRLND
Opening night for Club NVRLND
Opening night for Club NVRLND
Opening night for Club NVRLND
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