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You can now get a first look at opening night images for Club NVRLND at The Vaults. Guests in attendance included: Laurence Llewelyn-Bowen, Ciara Murphy, Ajay Cheema, Morgan Gregory, Aaron Renfree, Alexis Knox & Danica Taylor amongst others.

Club NVRLND plays until Sunday 31 January 2027, starring Diana Vickers as Wendy Darling, RuPaul's Drag Race UK contestant Le Fil as Tiger Lily, George Renshaw as Peter Pan, Ceili O'Connor as Tink, Peter Caulfield as The Crocodile, Matthew Gent as Hook, Becky Bassett as Ensemble/Nana, Damian Buhagiar as Ensemble/Smee, Max James Hodge, Joshua de La-Garde, Elinor Morris, Ashley-Jordon Packer, Appolilly Szwarc and Natalie Yin.

Conceived and directed by Steven Kunis, with a book by Olivier Award-winning Jack Holden, Club NVRLND is a high-energy immersive nightclub musical, transforming The Vaults into Peter Pan's underground nightclub. Audiences are invited inside NVRLND to drink, dance and party alongside the cast as the story unfolds around them. Set to the biggest 2000s anthems by legends including Britney Spears, Rihanna, Outkast, Coldplay and many more, everyone is welcome to leave their worries at the door and lose themselves on the dancefloor! The doors to NVRLND open for an hour before the show, with the party continuing afterwards.

Photo credit: Danny Kaan



Steven Kunis

Steven Kunis

LtoR Pasty & Mocha

Piper Stone

LtoR Morgan Gregory & guest

LtoR guest & Inti

Laurence Llewelyn Bowen

Glen Adamson & guest

Danica Taylor

Charlie Condou

Alexis Knox

Ajay Cheema & Ciara Murphy

Aaron Renfree & guest

Opening night for Club NVRLND

Opening night for Club NVRLND

Opening night for Club NVRLND

Centre Ciara Murphy & Ajay Cheema

Opening night for Club NVRLND

Opening night for Club NVRLND

Opening night for Club NVRLND

Opening night for Club NVRLND

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The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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