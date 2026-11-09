Photos: CLOUD 9 is Now Playing at the National Theatre

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Production photos have been released for Cloud 9, Caryl Churchill’s landmark play which is now playing at The National Theatre’s Lyttelton theatre until 13 January 2027. Check out the photos below!

Dominic Cooke (Game of Thrones: The Mad King) has reunited with Churchill to direct this new production. First performed in 1979, Cloud 9 continues to challenge how we think about gender, power and the legacies of empire.

The cast includes Rebecca Humphries (The Crown, Netflix), as Ellen/Mrs Saunders/Lin, Eloka Ivo (Black Superhero, Royal Court) as Joshua/Gerry, Tom Mothersdale (Bodies, Netflix) as Harry Bagley/Martin, Charlotte Ritchie (Ghosts, BBC One) as Maud/Victoria, Ellen Robertson (Vladimir, Netflix) as Edward/Betty, Stuart Thompson (Romans: A Novel, Almeida Theatre) as Betty/Edward and Sam Troughton (Chernobyl, HBO) as Clive/Cathy.

They are joined by Tom Brace-Jenkins as understudy Betty/Edward, Izaak Cainer as understudy Clive/Cathy, Dan Furlonger as understudy Harry Bagley/Martin, Skye Hallam as understudy Maud/Victoria and Ellen/ Mrs S/Lin, Meg Lewis as understudy Edward/Betty and Ola Teniola as understudy Joshua/Gerry.

In Victorian Africa, where Clive is a colonial administrator and patriarch, his wife, son and servant struggle to be what’s expected of them.

When the family turn up a hundred years later in 70s London, what can they make of themselves in a world where empire lingers and freedom calls?

Dominic Cooke is joined by set designer, Miriam Buether; Costume Designer, Samuel Wyer; lighting designer, Jessica Hung Han Yun; sound designer, Donato Wharton; composer Andy Roberts; music director, Josh Sneesby; casting director, Naomi Downham; dialect coach, Penny Dyer; voice coach, Shereen Ibrahim; associate director, Max Harrison and associate set designer, Luke Smith.

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