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Circus performers Veronika Ivanova (hand balancer) and Ibrahim Jobu Ramadhani and Fadhili Ramadhani ('The Ramadhani Brothers' head balancers), from the European premiere of 'Cirque Alice', a new circus spectacular based on Alice in Wonderland posed on the terrace at the Southbank Centre this morning ahead of the show arriving at the Royal Festival Hall this Christmas. Check out photos below!

The European premiere of ‘Cirque Alice’, presented by Roast Productions and Senbla is a brand-new show from the creators of ‘Circus 1903’. The show is at Southbank Centre this festive season from 12 December 2026 until 3 January 2027.

Created by Simon Painter and Tim Lawson, ‘Cirque Alice’ reimagines Lewis Carroll’s classic adventure bringing to life everyone’s favourite characters with extraordinary acts from some of the greatest performers around the globe.

This acclaimed, unique circus show celebrates one of the most recognisable fantasy worlds of all time, with Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland a 'curiouser and curiouser’ source of inspiration for a captivating two-hour show for all ages.

The full company include Layla Schillert as Alice, Darren “Dizzy” Partridge as The Mad Hatter, violinist Raphael Papo as The Cheshire Cat, Billy Ellitts as The White Rabbit, Dario Togni and Michael Togni as The Tweedles (Icarian Games), contortion quartet Enkhzaya Battogoo, Dolgorsuren Ganbold, Doljinsuren Ganbold and Shinechimeg Otgonbayar as The Caterpillar, Vladyslav Tsarov as Snap Dragonfly (flying pole), Viktor Hladchenko as The March Hare (cyr wheel), Ramadhani Brothers Ibrahim Jobu Ramadhani and Fadhili Ramadhani as The Knights (head balancing), Daniel Onofre as The Dormouse (Rolla Bolla), Veronika Ivanova as The Queen of Hearts (hand balance), Anna Stelmakh & Evgeni Slepukhin as The Flamingos (Duo Daylight), Roller-skating duo Mary Ellen Nielsen Wolfe as The White Queen and Spencer Tyce Nielsen as The White King (Duo Transcend), Lillianna Clifton, Serenar Douch, Kenya McKay-Goodridge, Mark Samaras, Ricardo Walker and Sasha Woodward are the dancers and Molly Hord is the organist.

The critically acclaimed show entices audiences down the rabbit hole, with on-stage seating putting guests at the heart of the action as performers soar above the stage of The Royal Festival Hall.

‘Cirque Alice’ features mesmerising aerialists and acrobats, mind-bending contortionists, exquisite puppetry, special guest musical acts accompanied by a soundtrack of newly arranged remixes of classical favourites.

The Creative Team is headed by Creative Director Kirsty White and Ash Jacks McCready with Choreography by Dane Bates, Costumes by Angela Aaron, Lighting by Hugo Mercier and Musical Arrangements by Martin Raabe-Olsen & Marius Christiansen.

Photo Credit: Matt Crossick

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The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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