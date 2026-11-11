Photos: BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL UK and Ireland Tour in Rehearsal

NEW! UK Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for UK & beyond. No password required. Sign Up

All new photos have been released for the UK and Ireland tour of the original award-winning production of BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL, currently playing at the Sunderland Empire (until 28 November), before continuing on tour. Check out the photos below!

The production stars Noah Mannion (13 years old from Stockport), Rafferty Smale (12 years old from Leigh-on-Sea), Spencer Collins (13 years old from California) and William Gurney (13 years old from Berkshire) who share the role of Billy, alongside Annette McLaughlin as Mrs Wilkinson, Deka Walmsley as Dad, Jack Bandeira as Tony, Lesley Joseph as Grandma and Liam Mower as Older Billy.

The company also includes Tanesha Aba, Marc Akinfolarin, Natasha J Barnes, Robbie Boyle, Lydia Bradd, Jack Bromage, Jennifer Caldwell, Alex Christian, Adam Crossley, Natalie Durkin, Nathan Elwick, Ian Gareth-Jones, Shirley Jameson, Jenny Legg, Jay Luca Allan, Charlie R Miller, Lewis Mortier, Perry O’Dea, Matt Overfield, Mark Pearce, Aidan Stuart and Lucy Warway.

Alternating the role of Billy’s best friend Michael will be Harper Etienne (10 years old from Derbyshire), Dalton Jones (9 years old from South Yorkshire), Theo Kamande (12 years old from London) and Oisin-Luca Pegg (13 years old from Birmingham). Joining them will be Lola Cant (10 years old from Durham), Paige Cook (10 years old from Durham) and Scarlett Gardener (9 years old from Sunderland) who all alternate the role of Debbie.

Playing the Ballet Girls will be Vivien Abreu, Ivy-Rae Battams, Chloe Boyle, Mikeila Buljan-Bakotic, Rose Butler, Ella Collins, Willow Crabtree, Amari Dumbuya, Ava Evans, Daisy-Mae Ford, Kyla Fowles, Lux Hardy, Marian Nguema Ndjondjo, Zizha Nguema Ndjondjo, Jessica Pipe, Eva Ramtohul, Mia Raggio and Anabelle Tran.

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL is brought to life by the multiple award-winning creative team behind the film including writer Lee Hall (book and lyrics), director Stephen Daldry and choreographer, Peter Darling, joined by Elton John who composed the show’s score. The production features scenic design by Ian MacNeil, costume design is by Nicky Gillibrand, lighting design by Rick Fisher, sound design by Paul Arditti and hair, wig and make up design by Campbell Young. Musical supervision and orchestrations are by Martin Koch. The tour director is Simon Pollard and the associate choreographer is Jeroen Luiten. Adult casting is by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting and children’s casting is by Nick Hockaday CDG for Jessica Ronane Casting.

BILLY ELLIOT THE MUSICAL is presented by Universal Theatrical Group and Working Title Films and is based on the Universal Pictures/Studio Canal film. The show is produced by Tim Bevan, Eric Fellner, Jon Finn and Sally Greene. Executive producers are David Furnish, Angela Morrison & Rebecca Quigley for Working Title Films and Mark Rubinstein. General Management is by Short Street Productions.

Broadway news in your inbox

Weekly top stories - unsubscribe anytime. Text me breaking news - biggest stories on your phone

× You've Got Tickets! When are you seeing ? Add to Upcoming