Photos: All-Female JULIUS CAESAR Opens at The Other Place

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The Royal Shakespeare Company and KPPL Productions have released new production photos from Phyllida Lloyd’s all-female production Julius Caesar as it arrives at The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon. Check out the photos below!

The sold-out run at The Other Place this November, is the culmination of a five-week schools tour across England which saw Julius Caesar performed to over 3500 young people across Peterborough, Newquay, Bradford, Nottingham and Blackpool.

Led by Olivier Award-winning actor Dame Harriet Walter as Brutus, this new touring production of Julius Caesar forms part of RSC’s First Encounters with Shakespeare programme which creates 90 minute versions of Shakespeare’s plays for young people who may be encountering his work in performance for the first time.

Joining Dame Harriet Walter as Brutus are original company members Jackie Clune as Julius Caesar, Leah Harvey as Mark Antony, Jennifer Joseph as Trebonius, Jenny Jules as Cassius and Carolina Valdés as Casca.

They are joined by Kosar Ali as Calpurnia, Metellus Cimber and Pindarus; Shona Babayemi as Cinna the Conspirator; Darcy Dixon as Lucius; Shalisha James-Davis as Portia and Octavius; and Siân Stephens as the Soothsayer.

The production is directed by Phyllida Lloyd, with set and costume design by Bunny Christie, lighting design by Zeynep Kepekli, original sound design by Tom Gibbons, sound design by Pete Malkin, original movement direction by Ann Yee, movement direction by Carolina Valdés, fight direction by Kate Waters, casting by Matthew Dewsbury CDG, original casting by Anne McNulty and Vicky Richardson, and voice and text work by Barbara Houseman.

The associate director is Jordana Golbourn, the associate set designer is Reiltin Hart, and the associate Costume Designer is Deborah Andrews.

Throughout the sold-out run at The Other Place, audiences will be invited to join a series of Post Show Talks covering topics inspired by the production including: Who is influencing the next generation – and to what effect? When political leadership falls short, what can we do? Is prison ever the right place for women? Is the education system failing vulnerable young people? and Can art save lives? Contributors include Manuella Perteghella MP, Geoff Barton, Rachel Frank, Dr Sonya Ruparel, Paula Harriott (Unlock Collective), representatives from the Remand Collective and No More Exclusions, and young voices from the Positive Youth Foundation’s Changemakers programme, amongst other voices from the creative and education sectors.

First Encounters: Julius Caesar plays at The Other Place, Stratford-upon-Avon, from Thursday 5 to Saturday 28 November 2026.

Photo Credit: Helen Maybanks

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