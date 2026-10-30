Season 2, Episode 5: Behind every summer is a community that keeps Fire Island alive. This episode explores the history of the beloved Pines Pantry through the eyes of its iconic Pantry Girls, alongside the volunteer firefighters of The Pines and Cherry Grove who protect the island from fires, hurricanes, beach erosion, and an uncertain future.
Photos: Alan Cumming and More in Rehearsal For MY FAIR LADY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
The production will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 21 November to 31 December.
All new rehearsal photos have been released for Pitlochry Festival Theatre's production of Lerner and Loewe’s musical My Fair Lady. Directed by Maria Friedman, the musical theatre performer and director behind the Tony Award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along, the production will run at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from 21 November to 31 December.
The rehearsal images feature cast members Verity Power, Alan Cumming, Loren Anderson, Martin Ball, Mairi Barclay, Zachary Barlow, Daisy Barnett, C J Benoiton, Juliet Cadzow, Robert Donnelly, Alex James-Hatton, Reuben Khan, Julie Legrand, Alexander Newland, James Probert, Thomas Sutcliffe, Scott Waugh and Lizzie Wofford. Check out the photos below!
Based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play Pygmalion, the musical tells the story of a flower seller who is coached to improve her social standing. It features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The musical was adapted from Shaw’s play and the Gabriel Pascal motion picture Pygmalion, with the original production directed and staged by Moss Hart. It opened on Broadway in 1956 and was later adapted into the 1964 film version, which won multiple Academy Awards.
The production's creative team will feature Designer, Tim Hatley; Choreographer, Ashley Nottingham; Lighting Designer, Neil Austin; Musical Supervisor, Joel Fram; Musical Director, Ben Kubiak; Orchestrator, Alexios Priftis and Casting by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.
My Fair Lady is presented by Pitlochry Festival Theatre in association with Sonia Friedman Productions and will be the closing production of Alan Cumming’s inaugural season as Artistic Director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.
The production is supported by Pine Trees Hotel.
Photo Credit: Chris Keatch
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