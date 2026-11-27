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All new photos have been released from Pitlochry Festival Theatre's production of Lerner and Loewe’s musical My Fair Lady, starring Alan Cumming and more. Check out the photos below!

Directed by Maria Friedman, the musical theatre performer and director behind the Tony Award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along, the cast includes Alan Cumming as Professor Henry Higgins; Verity Power as Eliza Doolittle; Loren Anderson as Ensemble; Martin Ball as Colonel Pickering; Mairi Barclay as Ensemble / Cover Mrs Pearce; Zachary Barlow as Ensemble; Daisy Barnett as Ensemble / Cover Eliza Doolittle; C J Benoiton as Onstage Swing/Cover Eliza Doolittle; Juliet Cadzow as Mrs Pearce; Robert Donnelly as Ensemble / Dance Captain; Alex James-Hatton as Freddy Eynsford-Hill; Reuben Khan as Onstage Swing; Julie Legrand as Mrs Higgins; Alexander Newland as Alfred P Doolittle; James Probert as Ensemble / Cover Freddy Eynsford-Hill; Thomas Sutcliffe as Ensemble / Cover Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Pickering; Scott Waugh as Ensemble / Cover Alfred P Doolittle and Lizzie Wofford as Ensemble / Cover Mrs Higgins.

Based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play Pygmalion, the musical tells the story of a flower seller who is coached to improve her social standing. It features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The musical was adapted from Shaw’s play and the Gabriel Pascal motion picture Pygmalion, with the original production directed and staged by Moss Hart. It opened on Broadway in 1956 and was later adapted into the 1964 film version, which won multiple Academy Awards.

The production's creative team features Designer, Tim Hatley; Choreographer, Ashley Nottingham; Lighting Designer, Neil Austin; Musical Supervisor, Joel Fram; Musical Director, Ben Kubiak; Orchestrator, Alexios Priftis and Casting by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.

My Fair Lady is presented by Pitlochry Festival Theatre in association with Sonia Friedman Productions and will be the closing production of Alan Cumming’s inaugural season as Artistic Director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

My Fair Lady runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from the 21 November – 31 December.

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The race is on for the UK / West End Awards Voting ends December 31. Who's in the lead right now: Accessibility Champion Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical Accessibility Champion 1 Birmingham Hippodrome 16% 2 Theatre Royal Drury Lane 10% 3 Savoy Theatre 10% 4 The Other Palace 7% 5 National Theatre 7% Best Choreography of a New Production of a Play or Musical 1 Leah Hill - KINKY BOOTS London Coliseum 20% 2 Connor Gallagher - BEETLEJUICE Prince Edward Theatre 19% 3 Tom Jackson Greaves - RENT Tom Stoppard Theatre 13% 4 Anjali Mehra - CHITTY CHITTY BANG BANG Watermill Theatre 8% 5 Ebony Molina - AVENUE Q Shaftesbury Theatre 8% Vote now See all standings › Standings are un-audited and update as votes come in.

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