Photos: Alan Cumming and More in MY FAIR LADY at Pitlochry Festival Theatre
Performances will continue through 31 December.
All new photos have been released from Pitlochry Festival Theatre's production of Lerner and Loewe’s musical My Fair Lady, starring Alan Cumming and more. Check out the photos below!
Directed by Maria Friedman, the musical theatre performer and director behind the Tony Award-winning revival of Merrily We Roll Along, the cast includes Alan Cumming as Professor Henry Higgins; Verity Power as Eliza Doolittle; Loren Anderson as Ensemble; Martin Ball as Colonel Pickering; Mairi Barclay as Ensemble / Cover Mrs Pearce; Zachary Barlow as Ensemble; Daisy Barnett as Ensemble / Cover Eliza Doolittle; C J Benoiton as Onstage Swing/Cover Eliza Doolittle; Juliet Cadzow as Mrs Pearce; Robert Donnelly as Ensemble / Dance Captain; Alex James-Hatton as Freddy Eynsford-Hill; Reuben Khan as Onstage Swing; Julie Legrand as Mrs Higgins; Alexander Newland as Alfred P Doolittle; James Probert as Ensemble / Cover Freddy Eynsford-Hill; Thomas Sutcliffe as Ensemble / Cover Professor Henry Higgins and Colonel Pickering; Scott Waugh as Ensemble / Cover Alfred P Doolittle and Lizzie Wofford as Ensemble / Cover Mrs Higgins.
Based on George Bernard Shaw’s 1913 play Pygmalion, the musical tells the story of a flower seller who is coached to improve her social standing. It features a book and lyrics by Alan Jay Lerner and music by Frederick Loewe. The musical was adapted from Shaw’s play and the Gabriel Pascal motion picture Pygmalion, with the original production directed and staged by Moss Hart. It opened on Broadway in 1956 and was later adapted into the 1964 film version, which won multiple Academy Awards.
The production's creative team features Designer, Tim Hatley; Choreographer, Ashley Nottingham; Lighting Designer, Neil Austin; Musical Supervisor, Joel Fram; Musical Director, Ben Kubiak; Orchestrator, Alexios Priftis and Casting by Natalie Gallacher CDG for Pippa Ailion and Natalie Gallacher Casting.
My Fair Lady is presented by Pitlochry Festival Theatre in association with Sonia Friedman Productions and will be the closing production of Alan Cumming’s inaugural season as Artistic Director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.
My Fair Lady runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre from the 21 November – 31 December.
Photo Credit: Tommy Ga-Ken Wan
Alex James Hatton
Alex James Haton
Alan Cumming, Juliet Cadzow, Martin Ball and Verity Power
Juliet Cadzow and Alan Cumming
Alan Cumming, Juliet Cadzow, Martin Ball, and Verity Power
Alan Cumming, Juliet Cadzow, Martin Ball and Verity Power
Verity Power, Alan Cumming, Juliet Cadzow and Martin Ball
Verity Power
Cast
Cast
Verity Power
Verity Powe
Verity Power and Alex James Hatton
Verity Power and Alan Cumming
Cast
Julie Legrand and Verity Power
Julie Legrand and Verity Power
Alexander Newland and cast
Cast
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